Methes Energies International Ltd.: B2 Bio-Lubricants Elevate Environmentally Protective Qualities

CELEBRATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Methes Energies International Ltd. ("Methes" - http://www.methes.com) is pleased to announce that their biodegradable and bio-based lubricants, branded as "b2" and made with domestically sourced farm grown feedstocks, adhere to the properties defined by the EPA for environmentally acceptable lubricants.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") has outlined these properties for environmentally acceptable lubricants (EAL), targeting three primary environmental traits; biodegradability, aquatic toxicity and bio-accumulation. There is a growing need for environmentally acceptable lubricant solutions - a rising demand for lubricants with improved environmental protection.

"Our b2 assortment of engine oils and industrial lubrication offerings will elevate the environmentally protective qualities of EAL lubricants and industrial applications worldwide, meeting the evolving environmental registrations and to capitalize on the growing bio-lubricant market demands;" said Carol Loch, Chairman and CEO of Methes Energies International Ltd. "These offerings have demonstrated biodegradability, minimal aquatic toxicity and promote non-bioaccumlative potential."

Used motor oil represents the largest single source of oil pollution in our lakes, streams and rivers. According to the EPA, 40% of U.S. water pollution comes from used oil. Used motor oil entering the world's oceans equal an oil tanker sized oil spill every week. Americans spill over 180 million gallons of used oil each year into our waters (either improperly disposed or lost in use). Just one gallon of petroleum based used oil can contaminate over one million gallons of fresh water.

Methes Energies International Ltd., which trades under the symbol "MEIL" on OTC Markets (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MEIL/quote), is a totally green "CLEAN TECH" renewable energy company that manufactures and markets an assortment of bio-lubricants, by combining domestically sourced farm grown bio-derived feedstocks with proprietary technologies for superior performance, all molded around and supporting the four ideologies of being GREEN: renewable, biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic (earth-friendly).

