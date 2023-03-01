

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH, CLHB), a provider of environmental and industrial services, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Chief Accounting Officer, Eric Dugas, as its new chief financial officer with effect from March 31.



Dugas will succeed current CFO Michael Battles, who, as announced earlier, will become co-CEO with Chief Operating Officer Eric Gerstenberg on the same day.



Dugas was named Chief Accounting Officer soon after joining the company. Dugas spent over a decade at Deloitte & Touche before joining Clean Harbors.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken