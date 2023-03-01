Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution Builds a Digital Foundation for Ultimate Experience Through Simplified Networks

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Huawei held its annual IP Club Carnival, bringing together top analysts and industry professionals to explore the future of IP networks. At this event, Huawei dived into the latest changes to enterprise service scenarios and showcased its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution with four upgraded capabilities - simplified architecture, ultimate experience, simplified operations and maintenance (O&M), and extreme reliability - further accelerating digital transformation for enterprises.





According to Steven Zhao, hybrid work has become the new norm, and videoconferencing has been recognized as a must-have office and production tool. On today's Internet, video traffic accounts for over 80% of the total traffic. Estimates show that by 2025, 90% of enterprises, especially those in manufacturing and retail sectors, will deploy their services on the cloud.

As the network scale and complexity have been increasing sharply, 80% of enterprises have been struggling with more than 20 O&M systems. In particular, campus networks, wide area networks (WANs), and data center networks (DCNs) rely heavily on manual O&M. To address these challenges, Huawei has fully upgraded its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution with four major capabilities: simplified architecture, ultimate experience, simplified O&M, and extreme reliability.

For campus networks, Huawei fully upgraded its CloudCampus 3.0 Solution and unveiled flagship products, including the next-generation enterprise-class flagship core switch CloudEngine S16700 and the industry's first enterprise-class Wi-Fi 7 AP AirEngine 8771-X1T. Plus, Huawei unveiled an intelligent video conference assurance solution and an EasyBranch solution.

For data center networks, Huawei launched the upgraded Easy CloudFabric Solution with software and hardware breakthroughs. Specifically, Huawei released the industry's first data center switch built for diversified computing power - CloudEngine 16800-X, aiming to help customers across industries to move towards the diversified computing era. Together with a pioneering customer, Huawei also launched the industry-leading L3.5+ data center autonomous driving network solution. With new enhancements to easy evolution, deployment, and O&M capabilities, this future-proof solution achieves high convergence of applications and networks while also creating the ultimate experience for multi-cloud, heterogeneous networks.

For WANs, Huawei redefined cloud WANs with its fully upgraded CloudWAN 3.0 Solution that simplifies networks, architectures, and devices. Huawei also unveiled the NetEngine 8000 F8, a multi-service converged transport router. With stand-out features such as one network for all and intelligent traffic steering, this feature-rich product is a great fit for customers to reduce network construction costs while improving office and operational efficiency.

Huawei's data communication network offerings serve customers and partners across diverse industries in more than 170 countries and regions, including Fortune Global 500 companies. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to work with partners for open cooperation and continued innovation, dive deep into various industries, further enhance the competitiveness of intelligent cloud-networks, and ultimately create greater value for customers and the industry at large.

