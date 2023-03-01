Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Changes and Additions to Management Team

Melissa Knight is appointed as Chief Information Security Officer

Stephen Semeniw is appointed as Vice President of Sales

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity software-as-a-service (SaaS) company focused on innovation in threat correlation and threat hunting powered by curated, highly contextual threat intelligence, today announced the appointment of Melissa Knight as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Stephen Semeniw as Vice President of Sales. Former CISO Chris White will remain on the Board of Directors. All appointments are effective immediately.

Melissa Knight is a CISO and cybersecurity executive of 20 years. Melissa had a successful career in government and commercial sectors with expertise in Cyber Defense Operations. She held leadership roles with the Department of Defense and US Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration security operations teams while also serving as an active CSIRT member who supported government intrusion cases. Melissa transitioned her US Federal experience into a private sector role leading Security Operations for Sands Corporation in Las Vegas, Macau, and Singapore where she spearheaded the development of three Global SOCs in less than a year. Melissa is a specialist in security operations, threat intelligence, and elevating customer success. Melissa then served as Vice President of Managed Security Services for Herjavec Group, reporting directly to CEO and Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec, managing 120+ people across functional business units, before joining Brier & Thorn, a managed security service provider (MSSP), as its CISO.

"Melissa brings a wide breadth of experience not only in cybersecurity but specifically the areas where Tego Cyber is focused - threat intelligence and cybersecurity operations. I am confident in her ability to lead our security organization as well as contributing to our mission of securely building, deploying and operating our threat correlation platform service," said Shannon Wilkinson, CEO & President of Tego Cyber.

Melissa Knight added, "As a 20-year veteran in cybersecurity, I have had the opportunity to work with numerous threat intelligence companies over the last two decades. I can confidently say that Tego is a necessity for any company needing real-time threat intelligence to lower the mean time to detection while eliminating alert fatigue in a company's SIEM environment. Their innovative and proactive approach to threat correlation, coupled with automated threat hunting, allows for any company regardless of maturity level to adopt their solution. Tego Cyber's commitment to staying ahead of the latest threats and providing customers with an integrated threat correlation and hunting capability to search for IOCs and TTPs across multiple disparate security platforms is unmatched, which is why I've decided to join the team."

Stephen Semeniw brings 35+ years of international experience in sales, business development, marketing, strategy, customer service and operations, primarily with Internet, media, entertainment, and high-technology companies, in both the public and private sectors. He has worked in a wide range of corporate environments from large multinationals to public, medium-size, and start-up companies. Stephen has lived in Canada, USA, Europe, the Middle East, and India. He spent the last 24 years working as a management consultant engaged in executive / senior management positions and fixed term projects for a wide-ranging mix of clients domestically and abroad. Stephen holds an BASc in Electrical Engineering from the University of Waterloo in Canada, and a bilingual English-Spanish MBA from IESE in Barcelona, Spain.

"There is approximately $750,000 of subscription revenue in our sales pipeline with the majority of this coming in since the rebranding which was launched last December. It will be Stephen's responsibility to manage the sales process to covert these potential customers into paying clients while continuing the growth and development of the sales program," stated Mrs. Wilkinson.

About Tego's Threat Correlation Engine

Tego's threat correlation and threat hunting solution integrates directly into existing Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions that provides enterprises the ability to quickly track threats, map out exposures, and expedite remediation in order to find the "signal in the noise." With performance capable of querying over 1 million records in Splunk® in just 4 seconds, Tego's threat correlation engine saves security operations teams time and money in an environment where timing is everything as efforts are made to lower mean-time-to-detection (MTTD) and mean-time-to-response (MTTR). What makes Tego's threat correlation engine different from other cyber threat correlation applications, is that it is the first commercially available solution that was specifically developed for the customer's existing SIEM platform. It operates within the SIEM platform environment, so security operations teams do not have to use multiple tools and views to complete a specific task or research a threat. Tego cross-correlates threats in real time and not only looks forward but also backwards in order to see if the organization's network has been previously exposed (active foresight and hindsight).

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a threat correlation engine that integrates with top-end security platforms to proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to identify and eradicate cyber threats. Tego's threat intelligence feed provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

