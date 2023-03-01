Aloware Inc.: With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 813%, Aloware Ranks No. 25 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list had an average growth rate of 559 percent

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Inc. Magazine today revealed that Aloware is No. 25 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.

"It's remarkable to see the level of success our company has achieved in a crowded market, where we set out to provide best-in-class contact center services to small businesses. Our offering has been incredibly well-received, and our recent recognition by Inc Magazine is a testament to the hard work of our team, the trust placed in us by our customers, and the promising opportunities that lie ahead," said Anoosh Roozrock, founder and CEO.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 559 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region's economy. Companies based in the Irvine, Santa Monica, and Venice, California, areas had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting Feb. 28, 2023.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

