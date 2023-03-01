Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) ("AirTest" or the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi is pleased to announce that the Company's IAQEye Demand Control Ventilation (DCV) solution has been approved by Save On Energy for a 50% subsidy. The DCV solution is intended to be installed at a numerous shopping malls in Ontario.

The CEO went on to comment, "DCV is a well-known protocol for measuring CO2 in temperature-controlled spaces. The idea is a simple one, to measure CO2 levels to adjust the amount of ventilation required. This typically results in a reduction of the amount of outside air required based on the population of the space. This protocol can be very effective in reducing energy costs by limiting the heating and cooling of outdoor air for the amount that's required based on the number of people in a space. DCV is particularly successful in buildings that have high population, variability, such as retail stores, schools, theaters, conference centers, and airports. Generally, it can yield a 30 to 40% reduction in energy costs. While DCV has been applied in many situations, the wireless solution that AirTest is now providing has reduced the cost of installation… running the wires and conduit, and the labour associated with it… that made it expensive and in many cases uneconomic. Our wireless solution cuts the costs in half. The subsidy from Save On Energy further reduces the cost by an additional 50%. This should give the customer a payback period of close to one year. Of course, it will also assist the customer in reducing their carbon footprint, a major new initiative in today's world."

About Save on Energy: Save on Energy is Ontario's recognized and trusted source for energy-efficiency opportunities and knowledge in the province. Since 2011, Save on Energy has proudly provided energy-efficiency opportunities and resources to more than 250,000 homes and businesses in all sectors across Ontario to help them better manage their electricity use, saving nearly 16 TWh of electricity. This is equivalent to powering 1.7 million homes for one year. Save on Energy programs will continue to help ensure the IESO delivers the best value for program participants, the ratepayers of Ontario and the provincial electricity system.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The Company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. AirTest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Ted Konyi, CEO

Phone: (604) 225 2209

Fax: (604) 517 3900

Email: ted.konyi@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the Company's belief in the energy savings that can be achieved through installation of the Company's products and that these installations lead to reduced maintenance, downtime expenses, future cost savings, and improvements in the bottom line. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward-looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.airtest.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156591