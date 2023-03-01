Life at Sea Cruises announced today they are accepting reservations for the world's first and only three-year world cruise. The voyage will cover more than 130,000 miles, visiting 375 ports across 135 countries and seven continents.

Set aboard the beautifully revitalized MV Gemini which boasts 400 cabins and room for up to 1,074 passengers cruisers will enjoy the best of living and working at sea. The ship features traditional amenities including world-class dining, onboard entertainment and recreational activities, with modern workspace facilities such as a first-of-its-kind business center with meeting rooms, 14 offices, a relaxing lounge and business library. The ship will also include a 24-hour on-call hospital with free medical visits, learning and enrichment classes and the opportunity to make a positive impact through volunteer and philanthropic initiatives.

"Professionals need connectivity, the right amenities and the functionality to perform their jobs. There is no other cruise that offers this sort of flexibility to their customers" says Mikael Petterson, Managing Director of Life at Sea Cruises.

With prices starting at $29,999 per year, and payment options from $2,499 per month all-inclusive, cabins range from 130 sq ft for Virtual Inside and Oceanview staterooms to 260 sq ft Balcony Suites. All residents will enjoy amenities including a state-of-the-art wellness center, sundeck and swimming pool, auditorium and multiple dining options. Cruisers may also enjoy additional tax benefits when working as an international resident aboard the ship.

"Life at Sea Cruises offers the ultimate bucket list cruise without having to sacrifice the comforts of home," says Irina Strembitsky, Director of Sales Marketing of Life at Sea Cruises. "It's your home at sea with the world as your backyard."

Each stop on the MV Gemini itinerary which includes 13 of the Wonders of the World plans for multiple days in port, allowing travelers the opportunity for exploration at their own pace. Life At Sea Cruises is a world cruise product offered by Miray International, known for providing high quality hospitality services to cruise companies worldwide for nearly three decades.

The MV Gemini will begin its three-year voyage on November 1st, 2023, from Istanbul (with pickups in Barcelona and Miami). Reservations are currently open for booking at LifeAtSeaCruises.com or by calling 954-379-8221.

