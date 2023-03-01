Libra Group Announces Praveen Vetrivel as Chief Financial Officer

Vetrivel will oversee capital, financial, and operational planning for the global group as a member of the Leadership Team.

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Libra Group, a privately-owned international business group whose subsidiaries own and operate assets in nearly 60 countries, announced the appointment of Praveen Vetrivel as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 25, 2023. He will be based in the Group's New York City headquarters.





Vetrivel is a veteran of Libra Group, having started at LCI, the Group's aviation subsidiary, as a Commercial Analyst in 2008. Over the years, Vetrivel rose through the ranks, first becoming Vice President of Structured Finance in 2013 and eventually becoming LCI's Chief Financial Officer in 2020.

With 15 years of experience at LCI, Vetrivel is a seasoned leader with a proven track record. While at LCI, he helped build the company's finance and accounting team, guided mergers and acquisitions, and oversaw all financial planning and analysis. With a fleet of commercial jets, utility aircraft, and helicopters, LCI continues to grow and advance novel partnerships to meet current, and future customer needs, including most recently with Elroy Air and BETA Technologies.

Before joining LCI, Vetrivel was at the UK aviation consultancy IBA Group. He was part of the commercial team that developed market reports and appraisals for fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. He is also an Airline Economics "40 under 40" award recipient.

"Praveen's appointment is a pivotal next step for our Group as he becomes the final member of a Leadership team that will help guide the future evolution of our multi-sector organization," said Manos Kouligkas, Chief Executive Officer of Libra Group. "Praveen's promotion to Libra Group represents the ethos across our Group to identify and create opportunities for deserving talent. His global financial experience is paired with a unique understanding of Libra's values and platform. We look forward to his vital contributions as we continue advancing our global operations."

"As a long-time member of Libra Group through LCI, I have seen the power of our unique business model and people-focused culture firsthand," said Vetrivel. "It is with deep gratitude that I step into this role at such a pivotal time for the organization's growth. I look forward to supporting the Group's investment strategy to help realize our vision of delivering sustainable commercial growth as we look to the future."

About Libra Group

Libra Group (www.libra.com) is a privately-owned, global business group that encompasses 30 operating entities: 20 businesses predominately focused on aviation, energy, maritime, real estate, hospitality, and diversified investments, and 10 social initiatives. With assets and operations in nearly 60 countries, the Group applies the strength of its global network and capabilities to deliver cross-sector insights and growth at scale, while mitigating risk. Today, Libra's Social Responsibility Programs include 10 social initiatives created to address unmet needs and grantmaking that helps people worldwide.

