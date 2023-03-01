DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 01-March-2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD)

DEALING DATE: 28/02/2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 265.6100

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 113806

CODE: USMV

ISIN: LU0599612412 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USMV Sequence No.: 226805 EQS News ID: 1572271 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

