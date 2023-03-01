DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc (LEMA LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-March-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 44.546594
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10329191
CODE: LEMA LN
ISIN: LU2200146228
ISIN: LU2200146228 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMA LN
