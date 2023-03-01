PONTIAC, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) (the "Company"), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage ("UWM"), today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. For the second consecutive quarter, UWM is the number one overall mortgage lender in the U.S. Total loan origination volume for the fourth quarter was $25.1 billion, of which $21.7 billion was purchase volume. The Company's net income for 2022 was $931.9 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.45. For 4Q22, the Company reported a net loss of $62.5 million, inclusive of a $150.8 million decline in fair value of MSRs, and diluted loss per share of $(0.03).

Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWMC, said, "2022 was a historic year for UWM. Becoming the #1 overall mortgage lender in America, while originating mortgage loans exclusively through the wholesale channel, is a validation of our unrelenting commitment to the broker channel. We also delivered earnings of $931.9 million and have continued to reward our shareholders with consistent dividends. In 2023, we will continue to invest in technology to serve the broker channel and products that put brokers in a position to win. As we have done in other purchase-centric markets, we'll grow market share and emerge stronger to better capitalize on the next boom."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Originations of $25.1 billion in 4Q22, compared to $33.5 billion in 3Q22 and $55.2 billion in 4Q21

Purchase originations of $21.7 billion in 4Q22, compared to $27.7 billion in 3Q22 and $24.5 billion in 4Q21

Net loss of $62.5 million in 4Q22 compared to $325.6 million of net income in 3Q22 and $239.8 million of net income in 4Q21

Total gain margin of 51 bps in 4Q22 compared to 52 bps in 3Q22 and 80 bps in 4Q21

Total equity of $3.2 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.4 billion at September 30, 2022 and $3.2 billion at December 31, 2021

Unpaid principal balance of MSRs of $312.5 billion with a WAC of 3.64% at December 31, 2022, compared to $306.0 billion with a WAC of 3.44% at September 30, 2022, and $319.8 billion with a WAC of 2.94% at December 31, 2021

Ended 4Q22 with approximately $2.1 billion of available liquidity, including $886.2 million of cash and self-warehouse, and $1.25 billion of available borrowing capacity, which includes $750 million under a line of credit secured by agency MSRs, and $500 million under an unsecured line of credit

Achieved 11% share of the overall mortgage market and 54% share of the wholesale channel for 4Q22

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Originations of $127.3 billion in 2022, compared to $226.5 billion in 2021

Record purchase originations of $90.8 billion in 2022, compared to $87.3 billion in 2021

Net income of $931.9 million in 2022 inclusive of a $284.1 million increase in fair value of MSRs, as compared to $1.6 billion of net income in 2021 inclusive of $587.8 million decline in fair value of MSRs

Total gain margin of 77 bps in 2022 compared to 114 bps in 2021

Largest wholesale mortgage lender in the U.S. by closed loan volume eight years in a row, with approximately 38% market share of the wholesale channel for the year ended December 31, 2022

Achieved 8% share of the overall mortgage market for the year ended December 31, 2022

Production and Income Statement Highlights (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Loan origination volume(1) $ 25,126,844 $ 33,464,480 $ 55,194,365 $ 127,285,461 $ 226,503,692 Total gain margin(1)(2) 0.51 % 0.52 % 0.80 % 0.77 % 1.14 % Net income (loss) $ (62,484 ) $ 325,610 $ 239,826 $ 931,858 $ 1,568,400 Diluted EPS (0.03 ) 0.13 0.11 0.45 0.66 Adjusted diluted EPS(3) N/A 0.16 N/A 0.45 N/A Adjusted net income(3) (53,308 ) 254,294 177,215 719,415 1,206,407 Adjusted EBITDA(3) 60,393 (1,392 ) 206,567 282,402 1,418,337 (1) Key operational metric (see discussion below) (2) Represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume (3) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below)

Balance Sheet Highlights as of Period-end (dollars in thousands) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 704,898 $ 799,534 $ 731,088 Mortgage loans at fair value 7,134,960 5,031,068 16,909,901 Mortgage servicing rights 4,453,261 4,305,686 3,314,952 Total assets 13,600,625 11,890,083 22,528,358 Non-funding debt (1) 2,880,178 2,146,157 2,158,911 Total equity 3,171,693 3,392,033 3,171,001 Non-funding debt to equity (1) 0.91 0.63 0.68 (1) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below)

Mortgage Servicing Rights (dollars in thousands) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Unpaid principal balance $ 312,454,025 $ 306,016,670 $ 319,807,457 Weighted average interest rate 3.64 % 3.44 % 2.94 % Weighted average age (months) 16 14 9

Operational Highlights

Achieved highest ever Net Promoter Score of +90.0 in 4Q22, up from +87.1 in 4Q21

Our 0.85% 60+ days delinquency and our 0.65% forbearance rates, as of December 31, 2022, are significantly better than the industry averages of 2.0%1 and 0.70%,2 respectively, highlighting our strong credit quality

Product and Investor Mix - Unpaid Principal Balance of Originations (dollars in thousands) Purchase: Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Conventional $ 15,030,972 19,246,298 $ 16,643,586 $ 62,274,030 $ 63,026,794 Government 6,135,366 7,592,116 4,996,092 23,773,422 14,833,808 Jumbo and other 484,098 854,925 2,861,921 4,782,879 9,395,143 Total Purchase $ 21,650,436 27,693,339 $ 24,501,599 $ 90,830,331 $ 87,255,745 Refinance: Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Conventional $ 2,254,680 3,935,550 $ 25,032,327 $ 27,059,252 $ 120,152,065 Government 1,005,048 1,640,127 3,586,086 7,834,636 12,034,583 Jumbo and other 216,680 195,464 2,074,353 1,561,242 7,061,299 Total Refinance $ 3,476,408 5,771,141 $ 30,692,766 $ 36,455,130 $ 139,247,947 Total Originations $ 25,126,844 33,464,480 $ 55,194,365 $ 127,285,461 $ 226,503,692 1 Source: CoreLogic (as of November 2022); 2 Source: Mortgage Bankers Association.

Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWMC, also said, "I want to give a huge thank you to everyone at UWM. It is because of the dedication of our team members and the broker community that 2022 was a historic year. Rest assured, we will not relax in 2023 as there is still much work to be done."

First Quarter 2023 Outlook

We anticipate first quarter production to be in the $16 to $23 billion range, with gain margin from 75 to 100 basis points.

Dividend

Subsequent to December 31, 2022, for the ninth consecutive quarter, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the outstanding shares of Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on April 11, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2023. Additionally, the Board approved a proportional distribution to SFS Corp., which is payable on April 11, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call Details

the Company will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors on Wednesday, March 1, at 10:30 AM ET to review the results and answer questions.

Key Operational Metrics

"Loan origination volume" and "Total gain margin" are key operational metrics that the Company's management uses to evaluate the performance of the business. "Loan origination volume" is the aggregate principal of the residential mortgage loans originated by the Company during a period. "Total gain margin" represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume for the applicable periods.

Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company's net income for periods prior to the first quarter of 2021 does not reflect a significant income tax provision, since UWM (the Company's accounting predecessor) is a pass-through entity not subject to federal and most state income taxes. For periods commencing with the first quarter of 2021, the Company's net income does not reflect the income tax provision that would otherwise be reflected if 100% of the economic interest in UWM was owned by the Company. Therefore, for comparison purposes, the Company provides "Adjusted net income," which is our pre-tax income adjusted for a 23.03% and 23.56% estimated annual effective tax rate for the periods during 2022 and 2021, respectively. "Adjusted net income" is a non-GAAP Metric. "Adjusted diluted EPS" is defined as "Adjusted net income" divided by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, assuming the exchange and conversion of all outstanding Class D common stock for Class A common stock, and is calculated and presented for periods in which the assumed exchange and conversion of Class D common stock to Class A common stock is anti-dilutive to EPS.

We also disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as earnings before interest expense on non-funding debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions, the impact of non-cash deferred compensation expense, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability and the change in fair value of retained investment securities. We exclude the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in fair value of retained investment securities, and the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions, as these represent non-cash, non-realized adjustments to our earnings, which is not indicative of our performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of interest expense, as these expenses are a direct operating expense driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest expense on non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

In addition, we disclose "Non-funding debt" and the "Non-funding debt to equity ratio" as a non-GAAP metric. We define "Non-funding debt" as the total of the Company's senior notes, lines of credit, borrowings against investment securities, equipment note payable, and finance leases and the "Non-funding debt to equity ratio" as total non-funding debt divided by the Company's total equity.

Management believes that these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information to investors. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts):

Adjusted net income Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Earnings before income taxes $ (69,258 ) $ 330,381 $ 231,836 $ 934,669 $ 1,578,241 Impact of estimated annual effective tax rate of 23.03% and 23.56% for periods during 2022 and 2021, respectively 15,950 (76,087 ) (54,621 ) (215,254 ) (371,834 ) Adjusted net income $ (53,308 ) $ 254,294 $ 177,215 $ 719,415 $ 1,206,407

Adjusted diluted EPS Q3 2022 FY 2022 Diluted weighted average Class A common stock outstanding 92,571,886 92,475,170 Assumed pro forma conversion of Class D common stock (1) 1,502,069,787 1,502,069,787 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 1,594,641,673 1,594,544,957 Adjusted net income $ 254,294 $ 719,415 Adjusted diluted EPS 0.16 0.45 (1) Reflects the pro forma exchange and conversion of antidilutive Class D common stock to Class A common stock.

Adjusted EBITDA Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Net income $ (62,484 ) $ 325,610 $ 239,826 $ 931,858 $ 1,568,400 Interest expense on non-funding debt 43,611 29,786 25,417 132,647 86,086 Provision for income taxes (6,774 ) 4,771 (7,990 ) 2,811 9,841 Depreciation and amortization 11,713 11,426 10,422 45,235 35,098 Stock-based compensation expense 2,055 1,986 2,014 7,545 6,467 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions 71,865 (373,232 ) (65,104 ) (868,803 ) (286,348 ) Deferred compensation, net 461 (8,468 ) (2,135 ) 7,370 21,900 Change in fair value of Public and Private Warrants 54 (755 ) (5,161 ) (7,683 ) (36,105 ) Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability - - 8,537 3,200 11,937 Change in fair value of investment securities (108 ) 7,484 741 28,222 1,061 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,393 $ (1,392 ) $ 206,567 $ 282,402 $ 1,418,337

Non-funding debt and non-funding debt to equity Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Senior notes $ 1,984,336 $ 1,983,099 $ 1,980,112 Borrowings against investment securities 101,345 114,875 118,786 Secured line of credit 750,000 - - Equipment note payable 992 1,266 2,046 Finance lease liability 43,505 46,917 57,967 Total non-funding debt $ 2,880,178 $ 2,146,157 $ 2,158,911 Total equity $ 3,171,693 $ 3,392,033 $ 3,171,001 Non-funding debt to equity 0.91 0.63 0.68

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and our earnings call include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict" and similar words indicating that these reflect our views with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release and our earnings call include statements regarding: (1) our position amongst our competitors and ability to capture market share; (2) growth of the wholesale and broker channels, the impact of our strategies on such growth and the benefits to our business of such growth; (3) our growth to remain the leading mortgage lender, and the timing and drivers of that growth; (4) the benefits and liquidity of our MSR portfolio; (5) our beliefs related to the amount and timing of our dividend; (6) our "Game On" strategy and its impact on our business and industry; (7) our foundation and strategies for success and growth and the drivers of that growth; (8) our expectations related to production and margin in the first quarter of 2023; (9) our "All-In" initiative and its impact on our business and industry; (10) our performance in shifting market conditions and the comparison of such performance against our competitors; (11) our ability to produce results at or above prior levels and strategies for producing such results; (12) our position and ability to capitalize on opportunities and the impacts to our results; (13) our investments in technology and the impact to our operations and financial results; and (14) our purchase production and product mix. These statements are based on management's current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results materially differ from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements, including (i) UWM's dependence on macroeconomic and U.S. residential real estate market conditions, including changes in U.S. monetary policies that affect interest rates; (ii) UWM's reliance on its warehouse facilities and the risk of a decrease in the value of the collateral underlying certain of its facilities causing an unanticipated margin call; (iii) UWM's ability to sell loans in the secondary market; (iv) UWM's dependence on the government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; (v) changes in the GSEs, FHA, USDA and VA guidelines or GSE and Ginnie Mae guarantees; (vi) UWM's dependence on Independent Mortgage Advisors to originate mortgage loans; (vii) the risk that an increase in the value of the MBS UWM sells in forward markets to hedge its pipeline may result in an unanticipated margin call; (viii) UWM's inability to continue to grow, or to effectively manage the growth of its loan origination volume; (ix) UWM's ability to continue to attract and retain its Independent Mortgage Advisor relationships; (x) UWM's ability to implement technological innovation; (xi) UWM's ability to continue to comply with the complex state and federal laws, regulations or practices applicable to mortgage loan origination and servicing in general; and (xii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those under "Risk Factors" therein. With respect to expectations regarding the share repurchase program, the amount and timing of share repurchases will depend upon, among other things, market conditions, share price, liquidity targets and regulatory requirements. We wish to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect our results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of us. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holding Corporation (UWMC) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC ("UWM"). UWM is the nation's largest home mortgage lender, despite exclusively originating mortgage loans through the wholesale channel. UWM has been the largest wholesale mortgage lender for eight consecutive years and is also the largest purchase lender in the nation. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, UWM leads the market by building upon its proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM originates primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 704,898 $ 731,088 Mortgage loans at fair value 7,134,960 16,909,901 Derivative assets 82,869 67,356 Investment securities at fair value, pledged 113,290 152,263 Accounts receivable, net 383,147 415,691 Mortgage servicing rights 4,453,261 3,314,952 Premises and equipment, net 152,477 151,687 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net (includes $102,322 and $104,595 with related parties) 104,181 104,828 Finance lease right-of-use asset (includes $26,867 and $28,619 with related parties) 42,218 57,024 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 345,490 563,423 Other assets 83,834 60,145 Total assets $ 13,600,625 $ 22,528,358 Liabilities and Equity Warehouse lines of credit $ 6,443,992 $ 15,954,938 Derivative liabilities 49,748 36,741 Secured line of credit 750,000 - Borrowings against investment securities 101,345 118,786 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 439,719 523,988 Accrued distributions and dividends payable 159,465 9,171 Senior notes 1,984,336 1,980,112 Operating lease liability (includes $109,473 and $111,999 with related parties) 111,332 112,231 Finance lease liability (includes $27,857 and $29,087 with related parties) 43,505 57,967 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 345,490 563,423 Total liabilities 10,428,932 19,357,357 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 or 2021 - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized, 92,575,974 and 91,612,305 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 9 9 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 or 2021 - - Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 or 2021 - - Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 150 150 Additional paid-in capital 903 437 Retained earnings 142,500 141,805 Non-controlling interest 3,028,131 3,028,600 Total equity 3,171,693 3,171,001 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,600,625 $ 22,528,358

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Revenue (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loan production income $ 129,180 $ 172,402 $ 442,407 $ 981,988 $ 2,585,807 Loan servicing income 217,225 196,781 194,976 792,072 638,738 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (150,808 ) 236,780 (138,988 ) 284,104 (587,813 ) Gain (loss) on sale of mortgage servicing rights - - 2,461 - 1,791 Interest income 106,837 78,210 104,601 314,462 331,770 Total revenue, net 302,434 684,173 605,457 2,372,626 2,970,293 Expenses Salaries, commissions and benefits 118,266 135,028 146,697 552,886 697,680 Direct loan production costs 17,396 20,498 25,292 90,369 72,952 Marketing, travel, and entertainment 22,976 17,730 25,334 74,168 62,472 Depreciation and amortization 11,713 11,426 10,422 45,235 35,098 General and administrative 49,668 51,649 36,467 179,549 133,334 Servicing costs 36,809 37,596 36,200 166,024 108,967 Interest expense 114,918 73,136 88,772 305,987 304,656 Other expense/(income) (54 ) 6,729 4,437 23,739 (23,107 ) Total expenses 371,692 353,792 373,621 1,437,957 1,392,052 Earnings before income taxes (69,258 ) 330,381 231,836 934,669 1,578,241 Provision for income taxes (6,774 ) 4,771 (7,990 ) 2,811 9,841 Net income (loss) (62,484 ) 325,610 239,826 931,858 1,568,400 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (62,207 ) 313,914 222,876 890,143 1,469,955 Net income (loss) attributable to UWMC $ (277 ) $ 11,696 $ 16,950 $ 41,715 $ 98,445 Earnings per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ - $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.45 $ 0.98 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.45 $ 0.66 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 92,575,549 92,571,886 97,138,073 92,475,170 100,881,094 Diluted 1,594,645,336 92,571,886 1,599,785,759 92,475,170 1,603,157,640

Addendum to Exhibit 99.1

This addendum includes the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2022, and the preceding four quarters and Statements of Operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and the preceding four quarters for purposes of providing historical quarterly trending information to investors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 704,898 $ 799,534 $ 958,656 $ 901,174 $ 731,088 Mortgage loans at fair value 7,134,960 5,031,068 5,022,806 4,824,165 16,909,901 Derivative assets 82,869 385,348 125,079 241,932 67,356 Investment securities at fair value, pledged 113,290 115,079 125,193 138,417 152,263 Accounts receivable, net 383,147 556,153 350,090 617,608 415,691 Mortgage servicing rights 4,453,261 4,305,686 3,736,359 3,514,102 3,314,952 Premises and equipment, net 152,477 152,172 153,971 151,206 151,687 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 104,181 101,377 102,533 103,670 104,828 Finance lease right-of-use asset 42,218 45,667 50,179 53,857 57,024 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 345,490 310,149 309,577 384,002 563,423 Other assets 83,834 87,850 82,467 60,820 60,145 Total assets $ 13,600,625 $ 11,890,083 $ 11,016,910 $ 10,990,953 $ 22,528,358 Liabilities and Equity Warehouse lines of credit $ 6,443,992 $ 4,712,719 $ 4,497,353 $ 4,076,829 $ 15,954,938 Derivative liabilities 49,748 215,330 93,958 115,430 36,741 Secured line of credit 750,000 - - - - Borrowings against investment securities 101,345 114,875 118,786 118,786 118,786 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 439,719 846,905 470,589 823,143 523,988 Accrued distributions and dividends payable 159,465 159,465 159,461 159,460 9,171 Senior notes 1,984,336 1,983,099 1,982,103 1,981,106 1,980,112 Operating lease liability 111,332 108,591 109,811 111,010 112,231 Finance lease liability 43,505 46,917 51,370 54,945 57,967 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 345,490 310,149 309,577 384,002 563,423 Total liabilities 10,428,932 8,498,050 7,793,008 7,824,711 19,357,357 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 or 2021 - - - - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized, 92,575,974 and 91,612,305 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 9 9 9 9 9 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 or 2021 - - - - - Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 or 2021 - - - - - Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 150 150 150 150 150 Additional paid-in capital 903 784 669 542 437 Retained earnings 142,500 141,194 137,955 138,834 141,805 Non-controlling interest 3,028,131 3,249,896 3,085,119 3,026,707 3,028,600 Total equity 3,171,693 3,392,033 3,223,902 3,166,242 3,171,001 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,600,625 $ 11,890,083 $ 11,016,910 $ 10,990,953 $ 22,528,358

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Revenue Loan production income $ 129,180 $ 172,402 $ 296,535 $ 383,871 $ 442,407 Loan servicing income 217,225 196,781 179,501 198,565 194,976 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (150,808 ) 236,780 26,169 171,963 (138,988 ) Gain (loss) on sale of mortgage servicing rights - - - - 2,461 Interest income 106,837 78,210 62,020 67,395 104,601 Total revenue, net 302,434 684,173 564,225 821,794 605,457 Expenses Salaries, commissions and benefits 118,266 135,028 138,983 160,609 146,697 Direct loan production costs 17,396 20,498 25,757 26,718 25,292 Marketing, travel, and entertainment 22,976 17,730 20,625 12,837 25,334 Depreciation and amortization 11,713 11,426 11,181 10,915 10,422 General and administrative 49,668 51,649 39,909 38,323 36,467 Servicing costs 36,809 37,596 44,435 47,184 36,200 Interest expense 114,918 73,136 57,559 60,374 88,772 Other expense/(income) (54 ) 6,729 9,562 7,502 4,437 Total expenses 371,692 353,792 348,011 364,462 373,621 Earnings before income taxes (69,258 ) 330,381 216,214 457,332 231,836 Provision for income taxes (6,774 ) 4,771 769 4,045 (7,990 ) Net income (loss) (62,484 ) 325,610 215,445 453,287 239,826 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (62,207 ) 313,914 207,079 431,357 222,876 Net income (loss) attributable to UWMC $ (277 ) $ 11,696 $ 8,366 $ 21,930 $ 16,950 Earnings per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ - $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ 0.24 $ 0.17 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ 0.22 $ 0.11 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 92,575,549 92,571,886 92,533,620 92,214,594 97,138,073 Diluted 1,594,645,336 92,571,886 92,533,620 1,594,284,381 1,599,785,759

