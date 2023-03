As of 2 March 2023, Valuer Holding A/S will be moved from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market to Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Please note that there are no changes of short name, ISIN code or order book ID, see below: ISIN DK0061418977 -------------------------- Symbol VALUER -------------------------- Orderbook ID 215385 -------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66