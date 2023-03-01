

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - thyssenkrupp Steel (TYEKF.PK), a German engineering and steel major, said on Wednesday that it has awarded over 1.8 billion euros contract to SMS Group, a specialist for steel industry production plants, for the engineering, delivery, and construction of a hydrogen-powered direct reduction plant at Duisburg, to produce carbon-neutral steel.



The plant will have a capacity of 2.5 million metric tons of directly reduced iron or DRI.



The startup, planned for the end of 2026, will allow the steel maker to save over 3.5 million metric tons of CO2 a year.



thyssenkrupp Steel already planning to avoid as much as 6 million metric tons of CO2 by 2030, with an aim to achieve carbon-neutral production by 2045 at the latest.



The plant is based on MIDREX Flex technology. SMS will also deliver the innovative melters, slag granulation, and other auxiliary equipment.



SMS bears overall responsibility for the engineering, procurement and construction of the plant.



Based in North Rhine-Westphalia, engineering construction firm, SMS group, employs 14,500 people at around 100 locations.



