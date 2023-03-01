Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
PR Newswire
01.03.2023 | 15:48
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Correction: Total Voting Rights

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Correction: Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, March 1

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

Date: 1 March 2023


Total Voting Rights - replacement text to include reference to Treasury Shares


Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

Date:1 March 2023

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 28 February 2023, the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each of the Company in issue is 26,580,263 of which 73,000 Ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 26,507,263.

The above figure (26,507,263) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2023 PR Newswire
