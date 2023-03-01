The Chemours Company: Chemours China Again Named to Best Workplaces in Greater China in 2022

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / The Chemours Company is proud to announce that Chemours China has been certified as one of the Best Workplaces in Greater China 2022 by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience.

This year, Chemours emerged from over 250 companies with a combined more than 140,000 employees in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan to be one of 92 organizations recognized by Great Place to Work® as Best Workplaces in Greater China 2022, based on a comprehensive assessment of corporate leadership, culture, and trust from their workers. Of the Chemours' employees based in China who participated in the survey, 90% rated Chemours as a great place to work. The company's scores are summarized on Chemours' Great Place to Work profile , with key highlights including:

96% of employees said Chemours is a physically safe place to work.

96% reported that they are treated as a full member of the company regardless of their position.

95% said that they are treated fairly regardless of their race.

94% shared that they are able to take time off from work when they think it's necessary.

"We're honoured to be named to the Best Workplaces in Greater China for the second consecutive year, in high recognition of Chemours culture and talent strategy. At Chemours, our people are our most valuable asset, and we will keep driving talent development to create a diverse, inclusive, and fair workplace. We support employees' sustainable growth through a broad professional platform and diverse training mechanisms, making unwavering attempts to create a better workplace," said Lily Li, the HR Head of Chemours Asia Pacific.

2022 was an eventful yet extraordinary year. Faced with various external uncertainties, Chemours insisted on a "people-oriented" development strategy to provide each employee with full trust and support. By carrying out "Flex for Your Day," one of the flexible work mechanisms in the post-pandemic era, Chemours provides a supportive and caring workplace for employees where they can balance personal needs, physical and mental health at work.

As a different kind of chemistry company, Chemours is committed to creating a more equitable and inclusive workplace, attracting and cultivating more female talent for the industry. As part of this commitment, Chemours is working to fill 50% of all director level positions and above with women, and 35% of all global roles with women by 2030. With the vision of achieving full gender parity at all levels of the organization globally as soon as possible, Chemours will actively empower women for long-term career growth and lead the industry in change through practical action.

About the Best Workplaces in Greater China List

Since 2012, Great Place to Work® has identified the top organisations that create great workplaces in Greater China in which they operate through the publication of the Best Workplaces in Greater China list. The objective of publishing the list is to acknowledge organizations and Great Workplaces from diverse industries and sizes that deliver and establish a great culture among the colleagues and associates, so as to sustain and enhance the competitive edge of the region.

