AMCS, the world's leading technology provider for the environmental, waste, recycling, and resource management industry, today announced the global launch of the AMCS Platform Spring 2023 release, the first feature release of this year.

This release builds on the strong recycling foundations of the AMCS Platform and is designed to address a challenging business environment characterized by inflationary pressure, fragile supply chains and volatile commodity prices. Key features of the Spring release include:

A new commodity Brokerage solution providing full automation to manage the trading, logistics and financial dimensions of this business model. It delivers the control and visibility to grow a profitable and efficient brokerage trading business, while leveraging the end-to-end recycling process workflows of the Platform.

providing full automation to manage the trading, logistics and financial dimensions of this business model. It delivers the control and visibility to grow a profitable and efficient brokerage trading business, while leveraging the end-to-end recycling process workflows of the Platform. An updated Recycling Operations Dashboard providing real-time and actionable insights across recycling operations, identifying opportunities to drive cost efficiencies and grow margins.

providing real-time and actionable insights across recycling operations, identifying opportunities to drive cost efficiencies and grow margins. Launch of AMCS Field Services, a SaaS solution designed to manage fixed plant assets and deliver specialized field services, into Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. AMCS Field Services is already a proven in North America and is highly configurable meaning it can be tailored to meet the needs of operators who deliver specialist field services requiring skill qualifications as well as safety and environmental compliance.

''We are delighted to launch our new Commodity Brokerage and Recycling Operations Dashboard as part of the AMCS Platform Spring '23 release. These investments will deliver greater trading efficiencies and insights for our recycling customers," said Elaine Treacy, Global Product Director at AMCS. "We are also launching our comprehensive AMCS Field Services solution into new markets, empowering operators to manage their fixed assets and deliver specialist field services. Our ongoing transformation of the customer experience through enhanced automation is realized with innovations in finance, logistics and customer self-service

The release also delivers enhanced pricing options in AMCS Platform, new recurring fees and discount capabilities are designed to grow revenue, reduce administration costs, and prevent customer churn through the controlled use of incentives. Improved automation agility, superior invoice automation, enhanced unattended scale operations, exception-based route confirmation, plus extended self-serve capabilities combine to offer value-added functionalities.

To learn more about AMCS Platform Spring '23 Release, visit www.amcsgroup.com

About AMCS Group

AMCS, with offices in Europe, North America and Australia is a global technology leader for the environmental, waste, recycling, and resource industries. We help over 4,000 customers reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilization, optimize margins, drive sustainability, and improve customer service. Our enterprise software and SaaS solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world. Read more about AMCS at www.amcsgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005830/en/

Contacts:

Austen Lees

Sirius Communications

austen@siriuscomms.co.uk

00447773813210