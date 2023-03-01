IMA®: Registration Opens for IMA's Accounting & Finance Conference

Exclusive in-person experience to take place in June

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession, today opened registration for its annual Accounting & Finance Conference.

The event will be held June 11-14 in Minneapolis and feature a "Step Up" theme, with the conference designed to inspire, engage, and connect peers and world-class experts.

This year's conference will feature keynote presentations by leading experts and influential speakers, including:

Bob Herz, CPA, FCA, Former Chairman, Financial Accounting Standards Board; original member of the International Accounting Standards Board

Marsha Hunt, CPA, Board Member, Financial Accounting Standards Board

Nancy Giordano, Strategic Futurist

Nicolai Lundy, Chief of Market Relationships, IFRS Foundation

Patti Humble, CMA, CFM, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer, UPS

Attendees can choose from more than 40 sessions, including the latest in research and technology innovations, digital transformation for accounting & finance, and building trust in sustainable business management. Participants can earn up to 18 ICMA and NASBA qualified CPE credits.

Early Bird Conference registration is now open until April 14, 2023. For complete information about the IMA's Accounting & Finance Conference and registration details, visit: https://bit.ly/3IufLM9.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

