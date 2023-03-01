The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has certified that a South Korean research team has achieved a 25.73% efficiency rating with a perovskite PV cell based on alkylammonium chlorides. The champion device built by the scientists reached an efficiency of 26.08%.Researchers at South Korea's Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) have developed a perovskite solar cell by using alkylammonium chloride (RACI) to control the formation of defects in the perovskite layer. "Alkylammonium chloride, which is dequantized at the crystallization stage while combining with perovskite ...

