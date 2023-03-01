BRENUS PHARMA, a French private biotechnology start-up specialized in the development of first in class tumor-antigen focused immunotherapies announced today the recruitment of its Strategic Committee composed by renowned pharma-industry and biotech executives.

Alongside their CSO co-founder (B.PINTEUR) and CEO (P.BRAVETTI) this committee reinforces a solid expertise in health tech pharma industry manufacturing to support the strategic development of the company and anticipate the future of Brenus:

Laurence COMTE ARASSUS: General Manager, GE Healthcare(FBFA zone); Administrator, IHU Ican. Vice President, SNITEM; Board member, GS1 France. Former President, Medtronic France

Pierre MORGON (Pharm D, LL.M, MBA): CEO, MRGN Advisors; Executive VP, CanSino Biologics; Board chairman and non-Executive director, several biotech.

Hervé GISSEROT: General Manager, CSL Vifor. Former President, LEEM (French Pharma Association) former CEO, GSK France.

Stéphane LOZE (PharmD): Administrator, Angels Santé Board Member, SFMPP (French Society of Predictive Personalized Medicine). Former Head of Strategy Therapeutic units, Roche France.

"We are delighted to have top renowned healthcare industry executives at our side to challenge and support our strategic plan and are thankful for their trust. As our recent milestones proved it, we have lot of ambition for our STC platform, and our Strategic Committee will help us to deliver it in a value-creating way to optimize our potential and become a leader in Next Gen Immune therapeutics." said P. Bravetti, CEO.

Brenus initiated a solid internal knowledge thanks to this collaboration between J.GARDETTE, co-Founder and renowned healthcare entrepreneur, former founder at BIOCORP (health-tech company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices) and B.PINTEUR PharmD, co-Founder CSO, specialized in innovative cellular therapies and former founder of BioElpida(CDMO company specialized in cell therapies' manufacturing). Joined by P. BRAVETTI PharmD, HEC Paris, CEO, bringing his previous international Large Pharmas experiences (Roche, Servier, Takeda oncology

ABOUT BRENUS

Brenus Pharma is developing first in class tumor-antigens focus immunotherapies for solid tumors treatment. Brenus has developed STC (Stimulated Tumor Cells), a technology platform mimicking relapsing conditions and enabling the education of patients' immune system, to fight against the resistance mechanisms of tumor cells.

For further information: www.brenus-pharma.com

