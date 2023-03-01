Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The US Monkeypox Testing Market was Valued at $5 Million at the End of 2022; the US Government to Invest in the Future-Ready Diagnostics Segment to Minimize the Future Monkeypox Cases - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report states that the US monkeypox testing market was valued at $5 million by 2022-2025. The growing trends in the U.S. monkeypox testing market are ongoing research activities, the rapid development of rapid testing methods, and rapidly growing commercial laboratory-developed monkeypox testing. The abrupt global expansion of the monkeypox virus has increased the demand for monkeypox diagnostics. Due to the increased market rivalry, large worldwide firms and other prominent players compete for a footprint in the market and come up with more product launches. Increasing surveillance of monkeypox cases in the US drives product launches.





In partnership with state, local, and expert stakeholders, the US government has identified critical areas of research that will advance understanding of the US and global monkeypox outbreak and enable it to respond to the current outbreak and prevent future outbreaks effectively. The US government allocated $140 million to support high-priority projects, leveraging ongoing efforts and collaboration with institutions. The US government will develop serologic surveys, observational epidemiological and clinical studies, molecular epidemiology, ecological research, global education, and the development of early-stage healthcare measures provided.

THE U.S. MONKEYPOX TESTING MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2025) USD 91 Thousand Market Size (2022) USD 5 Million CAGR (2022-2025) (74.26 %) Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2025 Market Segments Type, End-User, and Geography Regional Analysis U.S. (Southern, Western, Northeast, and Central) Key Vendors Key Company Profiles: Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Qiagen, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Other Prominent Vendors: Alpha Diagnostic, AtliaBiosystems, Applied DNA Sciences, BioGX, BIONEER, CERTEST BIOTEC, Co-Diagnostics, CorDx, Creative Biogene, Elabscience Biotechnology, LABNOVATION TECHNOLOGIES, Seegene Laboratory-Developed Monkeypox Tests: Aegis Sciences, ARUP Laboratories, Apostle Diagnostics, California Department of Public Health, CDR Companies, CirrusDx, Clinical Reference Laboratory, Devlab Bio, Discover Labs, Integrity Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Madison Core Laboratories, Mako Medical Laboratories, Mayo Clinic, Quest Diagnostics, RapidBio, Shepard Health, Sonic Healthcare, US BioTek Laboratories, and UW Virology Laboratory Page Number 165 Market Dynamics Increasing Product Launches

Advancements in PCR Technology

Monkeypox Eradication is Unlikely to Continue in the U.S.

The U.S. has a strong pipeline in the monkeypox diagnostic segment. National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), Department of Defense (DOD), and more institutions have invested in advanced monkeypox diagnostics. The research results are to be released in the first half of 2023. The country is investing in the future-ready diagnostics segment, which will help the region defend against future cases.

The Southern region accounted for the largest U.S. monkeypox testing market share at 33.58%. The perception that the response to the monkeypox virus in the South has lacked coordination has rekindled familiar concerns about recent state policies. States like California have followed the CDC's recommendation to prioritize gay and bisexual men in outreach, vaccination, and treatment for monkeypox. Such states have declared a public health emergency and initiated aggressive, targeted vaccination campaigns. Although California has the highest number of cases, Florida, Georgia, and Texas are home to robust gay communities and have just over a quarter of the country's confirmed monkeypox cases.

VENDOR INSIGHTS

Market players are focused on developing new testing methods for monkeypox detection. The competition among the vendors is high as there is a wide opportunity for diagnostic players to enter this market. The growing popularity of rapid tests for monkeypox and advances in PCR technology has offered significant growth to this market. The ongoing research activities for diagnosing and treating monkeypox and the insights from research studies drive market growth in the US. Moreover, vendors are exclusively focused on broadening their monkeypox diagnostics portfolio to cater to the exponential surge in demand for monkeypox tests. There has been a growth in PCR kit launches since the outbreak in the region.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Type

PCR

Lateral Flow Assay

Others

End-User

Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Region

The U.S.

Southern



Western



Northeast



Central

