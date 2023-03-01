Cloud Infrastructure Market Expected to Reach USD 1083.5 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the Cloud Infrastructure Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cloud Infrastructure Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 241.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1083.5 Billion by the end of the forecast period.





Global Cloud Infrastructure Market Overview

The increasing adoption of big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, along with cloud platforms, is driving the growth of the cloud infrastructure market. As more businesses shift towards digital transformation, there is a growing need for reliable and scalable cloud infrastructure solutions to manage and store large amounts of data.

Furthermore, data security and privacy concerns are becoming increasingly important for businesses of all sizes. The cloud infrastructure market offers advanced security features, including data encryption, multi-factor authentication, and access controls, making it an attractive option for companies looking to secure their data.

The report also highlights the key players in the cloud infrastructure market, including IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce.com, Alphabet Inc., NetApp, Inc., Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, AT&T, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Quanta Computer Inc. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to improve their cloud infrastructure solutions, which will further drive market growth.

In conclusion, the cloud infrastructure market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, cloud platforms, and data security and privacy. As businesses continue to rely on cloud infrastructure solutions to manage their data and digital assets, the market is likely to expand at a rapid pace.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Cloud Infrastructure Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Cloud Infrastructure Market into Type, Cloud Type, End-Users, And Geography.

Cloud Infrastructure Market, by Type

Software



Services



Hardware

Cloud Infrastructure Market, by Cloud Type

Public Cloud



Private Cloud



Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Infrastructure Market, by End-Users

BFSI



IT and Telecommunications



Government



Consumer Goods and Retail



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Others

Cloud Infrastructure Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

