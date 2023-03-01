Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
PR Newswire
01.03.2023 | 16:48
Oceanco unveils Aeolus

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first day of the Dubai International Boat Show, Oceanco revealed a revolutionary yacht design: Aeolus. Fully aligned with Oceanco's NXT initiative, Aeolus is in tune with evolving perspectives on the environment as well as lifestyle. With exterior design from Giles Taylor complemented by interior design from Njord by Bergman Design House, she heralds a new era for dwellings on water, demonstrating that authentic sustainability of the future is beautiful and stylish - both in terms of technical capability as well as materials used onboard.