China's 35.com said it will invest CNY 1.5 billion ($218.4 million) in the production of solar modules based on heterojunction cells.Xiamen-based 35.com has revealed that its Tianjin Telcom unit has signed an agreement with the government of Meishan, in China's Sichuan province, to invest CNY 1.5 billion in an 8 GW heterojunction solar module factory. The company originally planned to build a 5 GW factory in Meishan. But now this has become the first phase of the overall plan, with the second phase to have a capacity of 3 GW. According to 35.com, the first phase will be finalized by end of June ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...