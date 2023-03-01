Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
01.03.2023 | 17:12
Voices.com Inc.: 2023 Voicey Awards Reveal the Best Voice Actors of the Year

LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, has announced the winners of the 2023 Voicey Awards. With over four million voice actors on the platform, the Voicey Awards is Voices' annual awards program, recognizing voice talent at the top of their game.

Voices announces winners of the 2023 Voicey Awards

The Voicey Awards include the Top 5 Awards, listing rankings for the "bests' on the platform, and Category Awards, identifying voice talent at the top of specific voice over categories. The winners are determined through an analysis of performance metrics, such as number of jobs completed, ratings received, and the number of favorites received. There are no judges or entry fees for this award, and results are objective and data-based.

"Our talent community are the champions that bring our vision, and our clients' projects to life," says David Ciccarelli, CEO and Founder of Voices. "We know how much work it takes to succeed as a voice actor. The Voicey Awards is one of the ways we show appreciation for the dedication and skill of some of our top talent on the platform."

The winners were featured in a social media campaign on Voices' social platforms. The full list of winners can be found below:

Top Five Awards

Most Favorited Demo of the Year: Thomas Copeland Jr
Best New Demo of the Year: Rashmi Sharma
Best Demo of the Year: Bridget Paul
Best Female Voice Actor of the Year: Rachael West
Best Male Voice Actor of the Year: David Kaplan

Category Awards

Animation: Rachael West
Documentaries: Rachael West
eLearning: David Kaplan
Online Ad: Rachael West
Movie Trailers: Louise Saint-Claire
Podcasting: Brad Ziffer & Nicole DiCamillo
Radio: Dean Wendt
Telephone: LM Floyd
Television Ads: John Q Kubin
Video games: Steven Kelly
Video Narration: Rachael West
Voice Assistant: Adam Riley

The full list can also be viewed here: https://www.voices.com/community/voicey-awards.

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace with over 4 million members. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have trusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life.

Media Contact: Tara Parachuk | tara.parachuk@voices.com | 519-858-1490

Voices logo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013392/Voices_com_2023_Voicey_Awards_Reveal_the_Best_Voice_Actors_of_th.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013391/Voices_com_2023_Voicey_Awards_Reveal_the_Best_Voice_Actors_of_th.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-voicey-awards-reveal-the-best-voice-actors-of-the-year-301759762.html

