Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.03.2023 | 17:22
ECR 2023 in Vienna, Esaote presents new ultrasound system: MyLab X90

VIENNA, Austria, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaPresse - Esaote, a leading Italian company in ultrasound, dedicated MRI and healthcare IT, unveiled today the new MyLabX90 premium ultrasound system, with a ceremony dedicated to the European Society of Radiology, on the occasion of ECR 2023 in Vienna.

"MyLabX90 provides premium performance and it is designed to maximize diagnostic confidence and streamline workflows through automation," said Guillaume Gauthier, Global Product Marketing Manager Esaote. "Artificial intelligence is at the heart of the system. Our Augmented Insight includes A.I.- powered solutions with a multidisciplinary clinical approach."

"MyLabX90 was designed according to an operator-centric approach, to provide an unparalleled user experience," stated Florence Labb, Global Customer Marketing Manager Esaote. "Our target is making complex processes simpler and advanced technologies readily available in everyday clinical practice. With MyLabX90, healthcare professionals can expect a truly transformative experience in this respect."

Technology-wise, MyLabX90 offers premium-level components such as ClearWave architecture, XCrystal probes and an eLed monitor. MyLab X90 is the result of strategic developments and international multidisciplinary teams focused on innovation and enriches the range of ultrasound systems Esaote offers.

The ceremony took place at Esaote Booth, where it is possible to deepen features and performances of the new system throughout the duration of the Congress.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92cc9559-bfc0-49ba-85dc-ce5210dc4cc1

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
