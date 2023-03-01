Italy's FuturaSun has developed new bifacial double-glass PV modules based on n-type heterojunction (HJT) half-cut multi-busbar solar cells. The Velvet Pro line features M6 cells with power ratings ranging from 380 W to 480 W for rooftop applications. The Velvet Premium line features M12 cells, with power ratings from 615 W to 700 W for large-scale applications.FuturaSun has entered the heterojunction (HJT) market with a new line of bifacial, n-type, half-cut multi-busbar HJT solar modules for rooftop arrays and large-scale applications. "The bifaciality factor of the Velvet module results circa ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...