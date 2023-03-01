Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC

Dividend Announcement

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces the fourth interim dividend for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 of 1.75 pence per Ordinary Share.

This fourth interim dividend will be paid on 31 March 2023 to members on the register at the close of business on 10 March 2023. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 9 March 2023.

1 March 2023

