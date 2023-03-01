COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

" Our solid fourth quarter performance highlights the strength of our multi-product platform, MeridianLink® One," said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink. " More financial institutions are taking advantage of bundling MeridianLink offerings to create seamless digital lending experiences. With that, our revenue grew 10% year-over-year to $70.6 million with 33% adjusted EBITDA margins. Lending software solutions revenue grew 26% year-over-year to $55.0 million, now accounting for 78% of total revenue. I'd like to thank the team for their ongoing dedication and innovation."

Quarterly Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $70.6 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year

Operating income of $0.6 million, or 1% of revenue and Non-GAAP operating profit of $8.5 million, or 12% of revenue

Net loss of $(5.5) million, or (8)% of revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA of $23.2 million, or 33% of revenue

Cash flow from operations of $7.4 million and free cash flow of $5.2 million

2022 Fiscal Year Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $288.0 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year

Operating income of $28.6 million, or 10% of revenue and Non-GAAP operating profit of $55.9 million, or 19% of revenue

Net income of $1.3 million, or 0.4% of revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA of $111.2 million, or 39% of revenue

Cash flow from operations of $74.6 million and free cash flow of $65.2 million

Business and Operating Highlights:

MeridianLink finished the quarter with record software bookings, both for Q4 and in company history.

In the quarter, MeridianLink signed ten existing MeridianLink® Consumer customers on the MeridianLink® Mortgage solution, demonstrating the powerful cross-sell capabilities of the MeridianLink® One platform.

In support of our strategic investment to accelerate services, fuel Go-to-Market, and enhance product innovation, we restructured our operations team and cost profile to serve more customers with greater efficiency in 2023.

The Company completed enhancements to our marketing automation solution, MeridianLink® Engage. These new features save time in launching targeted, personalized marketing campaigns, often resulting in triple-digit ROI for the customer.

Building on the innovative functionality acquired through the StreetShares® Atlas Platform®, the Company completed our business lending offering, MeridianLink® Business, to optimize the business lending process in a digital environment.

Through the Company's extensive Partner Marketplace, we announced new integrations to partners such as Equifax®, Ferretly, and FirstClose, which help differentiate our lending and data verification customers in the market.

MeridianLink secured another strong roster of new logo customers as a result of our lending capabilities that best serve customers in our mid-market sweet spot, enabling a more frictionless lending process and empowering customer growth.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, March 1, 2023, the Company issues first quarter financial guidance and initiates full year 2023 financial guidance as follows:

First Quarter Fiscal 2023:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $72.0 million to $75.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $23.0 million to $26.0 million

Full Year 2023:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $304.0 million to $310.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $109.0 million to $115.0 million

Conference Call Information

MeridianLink will hold a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year results today, March 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 396-8049 from North America toll-free or the Participant Local number of (416) 764-8646 with Conference ID 05813207. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of MeridianLink's website at ir.meridianlink.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at the same website following the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay will be available until approximately 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at (877) 674-7070 from North America or (416) 764-8692 as a Participant Local with Playback Passcode 813207.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK), headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink's scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities.

Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Operational Measures Definitions

We reference bookings, which is an internal operational measure of the business. Bookings is defined as the total of the minimum annual contracted value for newly sold capabilities of our software-as-a-service, or SaaS, products over a given time period, inclusive of any corresponding vendor fees owed to Third Parties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses; non-GAAP research and development expenses; non-GAAP general and administrative expenses; and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP financial results, provide investors with additional meaningful information to assess our financial performance and trends, enable comparison of financial results between periods, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics utilized internally in analyzing and operating our business. The following definitions are provided:

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, certain expenses associated with our IPO, sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs, losses resulting from early repayment of debt, lease termination charges, and deferred revenue reductions from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to 2022

Non-GAAP operating income (loss): GAAP operating income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs

Non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs

Non-GAAP cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of developed technology

Non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and depreciation and amortization

Free cash flow: GAAP cash flow from operating activities less GAAP purchases of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) and capitalized costs related to developed technology (Capitalized Software)

Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the accompanying schedules, which are posted as part of this earnings release on our website. No reconciliation is provided with respect to certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. We cannot reliably predict all necessary components or their impact to reconcile such financial measures without unreasonable effort. The events necessitating a non-GAAP adjustment are inherently unpredictable and may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and our above-referenced conference call and webcast will contain, statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Further, statements describing our strategy, outlook, guidance, plans, intentions, or goals are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our predictions, expectations, or forecasts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding, and guidance with respect to, our strategy, our future financial and operational performance, future economic conditions, our strategic initiatives, including anticipated benefits and integration of an acquisition, our restructuring plan, including expected associated timing, benefits, and costs, the potential benefits of our migration to the public cloud, our stock repurchase program, including the execution and amount of repurchases, our development or delivery of new or enhanced solutions, our market size and growth opportunities, our competitive positioning, projected costs, technological capabilities and plans, and objectives of management. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks related to our business and industry, as well as those set forth in Item 1A. Risk Factors, or elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, any updates in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K, and our other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof. The plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved, and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,780 $ 113,645 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 32,905 24,913 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,447 9,398 Escrow deposit 30,000 - Total current assets 128,132 147,956 Property and equipment, net 4,245 5,989 Right of use assets 2,185 - Intangible assets, net 297,475 298,597 Deferred tax assets, net 13,939 4,286 Goodwill 608,657 564,799 Other assets 4,524 4,266 Total assets $ 1,059,157 $ 1,025,893 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,249 $ 2,335 Accrued liabilities 32,500 24,667 Deferred revenue 16,945 14,707 Current portion of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 3,505 2,139 Total current liabilities 54,199 43,848 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 423,404 425,371 Long-term deferred revenue 1,141 - Deferred rent - 396 Other long-term liabilities 1,322 - Total liabilities 480,066 469,615 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 80,644,452 and 79,734,984 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 128 88 Additional paid-in capital 621,396 596,542 Accumulated deficit (42,433 ) (40,352 ) Total stockholders' equity 579,091 556,278 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,059,157 $ 1,025,893

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues, net $ 70,551 $ 64,024 $ 288,046 $ 267,676 Cost of revenues: Subscription and services 22,486 19,025 90,778 77,103 Amortization of developed technology 4,266 3,329 15,553 12,519 Total cost of revenues 26,752 22,354 106,331 89,622 Gross profit 43,799 41,670 181,715 178,054 Operating expenses: General and administrative 22,233 21,057 82,649 85,160 Research and development 12,178 8,529 42,592 36,336 Sales and marketing 7,139 4,305 23,658 18,122 Acquisition related costs 1,679 - 4,228 781 Total operating expenses 43,229 33,891 153,127 140,399 Operating income 570 7,779 28,588 37,655 Other (income) expense, net: Other income (357 ) (10 ) (1,063 ) (49 ) Interest expense, net 7,578 5,542 24,227 32,615 Loss on debt repayment and extinguishment - 5,593 - 9,944 Total other expense, net 7,221 11,125 23,164 42,510 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (6,651 ) (3,346 ) 5,424 (4,855 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,188 ) (133 ) 4,130 5,141 Net income (loss) (5,463 ) (3,213 ) 1,294 (9,996 ) Class A preferred return - - - (20,944 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (5,463 ) $ (3,213 ) $ 1,294 $ (30,940 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.48 ) Diluted (0.07 ) (0.04 ) 0.02 (0.48 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic 80,749,744 79,596,418 80,454,356 63,813,770 Diluted 80,749,744 79,596,418 82,403,679 63,813,770

Net Revenues by Major Source (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Subscription fees $ 60,004 $ 55,757 $ 248,864 $ 235,489 Professional services 8,250 5,895 29,320 22,707 Other 2,297 2,372 9,862 9,480 Total $ 70,551 $ 64,024 $ 288,046 $ 267,676

Net Revenues by Solution Type (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Lending software solutions $ 55,041 $ 43,759 $ 208,290 $ 176,793 Data verification software solutions 15,510 20,265 79,756 90,883 Total (1) $ 70,551 $ 64,024 $ 288,046 $ 267,676 % Growth attributable to: Lending software solutions 18 % 12 % Data verification software (7 )% (4 )% Total % growth 10 % 8 % (1) % Revenue related to mortgage loan market: Lending software solutions 10 % 9 % 8 % 9 % Data verification software 59 % 68 % 64 % 70 % Total % revenue related to mortgage loan market 21 % 27 % 23 % 30 %

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,294 $ (9,996 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 53,982 50,453 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,760 3,413 Share-based compensation expense 22,761 30,736 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 678 524 Loss on sublease liability - 405 Loss on debt repayment and extinguishment - 9,944 Gain on change in fair value of earnout (162 ) - Other adjustments - (18 ) Deferred income taxes 1,905 4,926 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (7,005 ) 1,619 Prepaid expenses and other assets 297 (5,726 ) Accounts payable (1,564 ) 117 Accrued liabilities (2,281 ) (302 ) Deferred revenue 1,922 3,834 Deferred rent - (94 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 74,587 89,835 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired - Beanstalk Networks L.L.C. (61,830 ) - Acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired - StreetShares, Inc. (23,137 ) - Acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired - Saylent Technologies, Inc. - (35,945 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired - TazWorks, LLC - (84,605 ) Escrow deposit (30,000 ) - Capitalized software additions (8,228 ) (4,906 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,136 ) (843 ) Net cash used in investing activities (124,331 ) (126,299 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (3,375 ) - Repurchases of Class A Units - (54 ) Repurchases of Class B Units - (1,887 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions - 247,307 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 211 1,714 Payment due to effect of corporate conversion - (6 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,777 - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of RSUs (206 ) - Proceeds from long-term debt - 535,000 Principal payments of long-term debt (3,263 ) (631,255 ) Payment of Regulation A+ investor note (3,265 ) - Payments of debt issuance costs - (7,207 ) Payments of Class A cumulative preferred return - (12 ) Payments of deferred offering costs - (4,790 ) Payment to sellers of Saylent Technologies, Inc. - (775 ) Payment to sellers of Teledata Communications, Inc - (2,142 ) Holdback payment to sellers of MeridianLink - (25,665 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (8,121 ) 110,228 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (57,865 ) 73,764 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 113,645 39,881 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 55,780 $ 113,645

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 21,348 $ 29,242 Cash paid for income taxes 1,343 306 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Regulation A+ investor note assumed in business combination $ 3,265 $ - Initial recognition of operating lease liability 3,791 - Initial recognition of operating lease right-of-use asset 3,047 - Share-based compensation expense capitalized to software additions 311 111 Shares withheld with respect to net settlement of RSUs 206 - Effect of corporate conversion - 319,868 Related party receivable net against holdback payment to prior shareholders - 4,335 Deferred offering costs in prepaid expenses and other current assets as of December 31, 2020 offsetting payments of deferred offering costs - 423 Vesting of RSAs and RSUs 40 94 Debt issuance costs included in accrued expenses - 90 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 72 81

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income $ 570 $ 7,779 $ 28,588 $ 37,655 Add: Share-based compensation expense 6,260 3,901 22,761 30,736 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 20 16 350 95 Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs 1,679 25 4,228 2,348 Non-GAAP operating income $ 8,529 $ 11,721 $ 55,927 $ 70,834 Non-GAAP operating margin 12 % 18 % 19 % 26 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (5,463 ) $ (3,213 ) $ 1,294 $ (9,996 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense 6,260 3,901 22,761 30,736 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 20 16 350 95 Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs 1,679 25 4,228 2,348 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,496 $ 729 $ 28,633 $ 23,183 Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 0.03 0.01 0.35 0.35 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP basic net income per share 80,749,744 79,596,418 80,454,356 63,813,770 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 82,413,712 82,358,079 82,403,679 67,130,479 Non-GAAP net income margin 4 % 1 % 10 % 9 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (5,463 ) $ (3,213 ) $ 1,294 $ (9,996 ) Interest expense 7,578 5,542 24,227 32,615 Taxes (1,188 ) (133 ) 4,130 5,141 Depreciation and amortization 14,234 12,799 53,982 50,453 Share-based compensation expense 6,260 3,901 22,761 30,736 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 20 16 350 95 Expenses associated with IPO - - - 424 Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs 1,679 25 4,228 2,348 Loss on debt prepayment - 5,593 - 9,944 Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to 2022 51 109 227 733 Lease termination charges - - - 879 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,171 $ 24,639 $ 111,199 $ 123,372 Adjusted EBITDA margin 33 % 38 % 39 % 46 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 26,752 $ 22,354 $ 106,331 $ 89,622 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,063 1,017 4,630 6,478 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 6 - 127 3 Less: Amortization of developed technology 4,266 3,329 15,553 12,519 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 21,417 $ 18,008 $ 86,021 $ 70,622 As a % of revenue 30 % 28 % 30 % 26 %

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 General & administrative $ 22,233 $ 21,057 $ 82,649 $ 85,160 Less: Share-based compensation expense 2,552 1,694 9,499 14,558 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 6 14 81 73 Less: Depreciation expense 599 560 2,319 2,303 Less: Amortization of intangibles 9,369 8,910 36,110 35,631 Non-GAAP general & administrative $ 9,707 $ 9,879 $ 34,640 $ 32,595 As a % of revenue 14 % 15 % 12 % 12 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Research and development $ 12,178 $ 8,529 $ 42,592 $ 36,336 Less: Share-based compensation expense 2,014 1,095 6,472 7,453 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 6 - 102 8 Non-GAAP research and development $ 10,158 $ 7,434 $ 36,018 $ 28,875 As a % of revenue 14 % 12 % 13 % 11 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales and marketing $ 7,139 $ 4,305 $ 23,658 $ 18,122 Less: Share-based compensation expense 631 95 2,160 2,247 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 2 2 40 11 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 6,506 $ 4,208 $ 21,458 $ 15,864 As a % of revenue 9 % 7 % 7 % 6 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,352 $ 20,823 $ 74,587 $ 89,835 Less: Capitalized software 1,905 1,316 8,228 4,906 Less: Capital expenditures 247 151 1,136 843 Free cash flow $ 5,200 $ 19,356 $ 65,223 $ 84,086

Contacts

Press Contact

Becky Frost

(714) 784-5839

becky.frost@meridianlink.com

Investor Relations Contact

Erik Schneider

(714) 332-6357

InvestorRelations@meridianlink.com