Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 
Tradegate
01.03.23
14:29 Uhr
44,310 Euro
-0,150
-0,34 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.03.2023 | 19:34
Orion Oyj: Transfer of 149,798 own B shares on 1 March 2023

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / CHANGES IN COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

1 MARCH 2023 at 20.30 EET


Orion Corporation: Transfer of 149,798 own B shares on 1 March 2023

In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 1 March 2023 transferred altogether 149,798 Orion Corporation B shares held by the company as a share reward for earning period 2020-2022 to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plan of the Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 23 March 2022.

The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 44.2606, which is the volume weighted average quotation of the Orion Corporation B share on 1 March 2023. Accordingly, the total transaction price of the transferred shares is EUR 6,630,149.36.

After the share transfer, the total number of own B shares held by Orion Corporation is 782,973.

Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plan in stock exchange release on 6 February 2019.



Orion Corporation











Liisa Hurme



President and CEO














Olli Huotari



SVP, Corporate Functions






Contact person:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, tel. +358 10?426 3054, mobile +358 50?966 3054


Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR


Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.







