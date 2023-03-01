Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Wreckdock announces its launch as a new vessel recycling company in Saudi Arabia dedicated to providing sustainable and responsible services.

Located strategically at Al Jubail Commercial Sea Port, Wreckdock's comprehensive services include dismantling and recycling of cargo, oil and gas vessels with a capacity of up to 350 meters in length. The company also operates a dry dock up to 500 meters long for cruise ships.

"We are looking to transform the way vessels are recycled," said CEO Erwin Jager. "The goal is to provide ships with clean and safe practices at the end of their life that will benefit workers, local communities, and the environment as a whole."

Wreckdock looks to put an end to the hazardous and polluting beachside dismantling operations that are still used today. "Beaches were chosen for convenience and expediency," said Jager, "but with Wreckdock, ships will no longer be sold to yards that use these dirty and dangerous practices."

The company is looking to recycle 48-55 vessels per year, turning Saudi Arabia into a leader in the sustainable and responsible vessel recycling business. Wreckdock offers safe, equitable practices that provide workers with decent jobs and ensures there is no harm done to people or the environment.

