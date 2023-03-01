Mercury Capital Advisors announced today that it has added Devrup Banerjee as a Partner in its Secondary Advisory team. Mr. Banerjee joined Mercury on February 1st 2023 in its London office. This follows the hire of Vik Salh who joined the Secondary Advisory team as a Vice President last year in New York.

Mr. Banerjee will be responsible for the origination and execution of secondary transactions globally. Mr. Banerjee joins Mercury with more than 10 years of experience in Secondaries. Prior to joining Mercury, Mr. Banerjee was a Principal at Glendower Capital, a global secondary private equity firm, where he was responsible for sourcing, structuring, evaluating, negotiating and closing a broad range of secondary private equity transactions, including both LP Portfolio and single multi-asset GP-led transactions. Mr. Banerjee started his career within the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs, where he worked on a wide range of M&A and capital markets transactions within the Natural Resources sector. Mr. Banerjee holds an MA in Economics and Management from the University of Oxford.

Mercury started its Secondary Advisory business in 2015 and has established a credible track record, closing several high-quality transactions since its inception. Recent transactions advised by Mercury include a preferred equity deal for Springwater Capital, a European special situations manager with Morningside Capital Management and LSV Advisors, and a strategic investment by 17 Capital in a portfolio of private equity, real estate and credit assets held by Investcorp.

"We welcome Devrup to the Firm. We continue to see strong momentum in both GP-led and LP-led Secondaries transaction volumes. With his extensive experience, we are confident that Devrup will add significant value and contribute to the growth of our Secondaries business vertical," said John Franklin and Enrique Cuan, Managing Partners at Mercury.

Mercury continues to provide a comprehensive one-stop solution for its GP clients across fund placement, secondary advisory, fund co-investments and direct placement. It has added several new clients in the last year including NGP Energy Capital, 3i Group and Capitol Meridian while continuing to provide services to its long-standing clients such as Gaw Capital Partners, Coller Capital, and Valar Ventures among others.

About Mercury Capital Advisors

Mercury Capital Advisors is a leading global private fund and investment advisory firm. Founded in 2009 as a spinoff from the Merrill Lynch Private Funds Group, the firm assists general partners and limited partners in fundraising and secondary advisory, co-investment and direct deal placement. The firm specializes in alternative assets including private equity, real estate, infrastructure, credit, venture capital, secondaries and special situations investments. Mercury has advised on over 100 fundraisings and closed over $100 billion in fund commitments since its inception in 2009.

With offices in New York, London, Dubai, Singapore, Tokyo and New Delhi, the firm maintains strong relationships with a broad range of the world's pre-eminent institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, corporate and public pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, family offices, foundations, secondary funds, funds of funds and consultants.

Mercury Capital Advisors is a 100% owned subsidiary of Investcorp, a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Today, Investcorp manages $50 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

