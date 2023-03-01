Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company" or "York") announces that it has chosen Star Finance GmbH ("Star Finance") to handle its new investor relations services in Europe. Accordingly, Star Finance will work to elevate York's public profile and reach investors through various channels including investor relations, digital marketing and the dissemination of corporate information.

Pursuant to an agreement with Star Finance (the "Agreement"), Star Finance will, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") in accordance with applicable securities laws, provide investor relations services over a six-month period beginning February 28, 2023, for a fixed upfront fee of €330,000 (approximately, CAD$475,652), which shall be paid from the Company's working capital, for investor relations services in Europe, including dissemination of Company information, support with events and advertising, market research, investor communications, and media and advertising services. Star Finance will also disseminate information and corporate materials about the Company through email and website platforms in Europe. The Agreement will be renewed for an additional six months unless either party provides one month's notice of cancellation. The Company may grant stock options to Star Finance under terms determined by the Company, which are subject to and in accordance with the policies of the Exchange and vesting over a 12-month period from the date of grant. Either party may terminate the Agreement with 15 days notice in the event of a material breach.

Star Finance is owned and operated by Michael Adams who is an experienced communications professional with more than 20 years of experience assisting Canadian public companies with introductions to investors, primarily in Germany and German-speaking Europe. Among other services, Star Finance owns and operates two established investment-focused financial websites and provides information about investment opportunities to its audience through an e-mail newsletter, websites and various social media channels in the form of written articles as well as video content. Star Finance is a Swiss company owned by Star IR GmbH, which is owned by Michael Adams, with offices in Steinhausen, Switzerland and Cologne, Germany. Star Finance is an independent arm's length party to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, does not own any of its securities.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company with a focus on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project is located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook in Newfoundland. The Company intends to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and explore new massive sulphide targets.

Recently, the Company announced the acquisition of a high-grade Rare Earth Elements ("REE") project also located in Newfoundland. The Bottom Brook Critical Metals Project, covering 13,025 hectares, is located next to the Trans Canada Highway and is just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point. York Harbour intends to actively identify diamond drill targets by property-wide prospecting and focused soil sampling and geological mapping. A substantial drill program scheduled for this year.

For further details on York Harbour Metals, please reach out to info@yorkharbourmetals.com or call +1-778-302-2257. You may also visit the Company's website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Andrew Lee

Managing Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: andrew@yorkharbourmetals.com

