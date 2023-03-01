Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 mars/March 2023) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has announced a four (4) for one (1) stock split of its issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record as of the close of business on the record date will receive three (3) additional shares for each share held on such date.

The shares will begin trading on a split basis (ex-distribution) on March 3, 2023.

Upon completion of the split, there will be approximately 9,653,724 shares issued and outstanding.

All open orders will be purged from the book at the market close on March 2, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the four for one stock split.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. a annoncé un fractionnement de quatre (4) pour une (1) action de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation. Chaque actionnaire inscrit à la fermeture des bureaux à la date de référence recevra trois (3) action supplémentaire pour chaque action détenue à cette date.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base fractionnée (ex-distribution) le 3 mars 2023.

Une fois la scission terminée, environ 9 653 724 actions seront émises et en circulation.

Tous les ordres ouverts seront purgés du livre à la clôture du marché le 2 mars 2023. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs ordres en tenant compte du fractionnement d'actions quatre pour un.

Trading on a Split Basis/Négociation sur une base divisé: Le 3 mars/March 2023 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 6 mars/March 2023 CUSIP & ISIN: 01559R400/CA01559R4008

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.