Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 1 mars/March 2023) - 1111 Exploration Corp. (ELVN) has announced a name and symbol change to Teako Minerals Corp. (TMIN).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on March 3, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on March 2, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

1111 Exploration Corp. (ELVN) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Teako Minerals Corp. (TMIN).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 3 mars 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 2 mars 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective: le 3 mars/March 2023 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: ELVN New Symbol/Nouveau symbole: TMIN New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 872401 10 4 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 872401 10 4 1 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 68270A107/CA68270A1075

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com