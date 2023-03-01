

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Wednesday reported results for the fourth quarter, with sales of $231.2 million and earnings per share of $0.01.



For the fourth quarter, Stoneridge reported gross profit of $45.5 million and operating income was $6.0 million.



Looking forward, the company expects 2023 adjusted sales of $960.0 million to $990.0 million and adjusted earnings per share guidance of between a loss of $0.10 to an earnings of $0.10.



