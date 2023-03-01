Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - LJS ENT LLC, an entertainment and music label, is excited to announce the release of its newest song "All In" on Friday, March 3rd. The song is written and performed by Miami based musician LJ Smooth and will feature influences from genres of Pop, R&B, Dancehall, and Afrobeat. The track plans to launch on all streaming platforms.

LJS ENT LLC is owned and operated by artist Lascelles Gonsalves, otherwise known by his stage name, LJ Smooth. The brand has been representing hip-hop and Carnival sounds for years, and bringing its spin on the Urban Latin vibes and Caribbean feel of Miami, Florida. As one of the epicenters for music, songwriter and artist LJ Smooth, has found a place to base his brand and hopes to begin launching his albums and songs more regularly.

Native to the Virgin Islands, Smooth has brought his own roots and flavor to the Miami music culture as he works within LJS ENT LLC. The feeling and vibe of Carnival plays a big role in the type of music that this brand writes and distributes.

This new song, "All In" will feature instrumental tracks written and produced by LJ Smooth. "All In" has been influenced by popular musicians in the R&B and pop scene, as it hopes to bring a new, fun feel to popular streaming platforms.

This song, like many of LJS ENT LLC's other songs, was written from a personal experience. It tells the story of romance, in a time where neither party is initially looking for anything serious, though feelings develop on one side.

"The singer asks, 'are you all in?'," LJ Smooth explains. "The song is written from the woman's perspective, as she feels the pair has something special and wants to explore it." "All In" explores the theme of love in uncertain circumstances and the romanticization of deep emotions. LJS ENT LLC is hoping to see this track rise on the charts after its release on Friday.

This brand has been delivering sounds reminiscent of Carnival and other dance genres that are heard through the streets of downtown Miami. As the brand continues to grow and launch new music, it looks forward to potential partnerships and collaborations with other brands and labels that produce similar sounds.

Currently, LJS ENT LLC is partnered with a record label in the United Kingdom as they prepare to release a series of singles following "All In" in the spring.

