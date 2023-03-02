TV Ears, Inc: TV Ears Achieves A+ Rating From BBB

Reflecting a high level of customer satisfaction, long-time TV hearing aid seller achieves highest rating from trusted consumer watchdog

TV Ears has been a trusted provider of TV hearing aids since its inception, offering innovative solutions to enhance the TV viewing experience for individuals with hearing loss.

The company has consistently delivered top-quality products and unmatched customer service, which has led to a loyal customer base and high customer satisfaction rates.

The BBB evaluates businesses based on various factors, including customer complaints, business practices, and transparency.

The A+ rating is the highest rating possible and reflects TV Ears' dedication to maintaining the highest standards in all areas of its operations.

"We are thrilled to receive an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau," said Nino Wehbe, general manager, TV Ears. "Our team works tirelessly to provide the best possible experience for our customers, and this recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence."

TV Ears has a wide range of TV hearing aids, including wireless headphones and headsets, voice clarifying speakers, and TV soundbars.

Its products are designed to enhance the TV-watching experience for individuals with hearing loss, allowing them to enjoy their favorite programs without having to strain to hear.

Why the Better Business Bureau matters

The A+ rating from the BBB is a significant achievement for TV Ears, reflecting the company's unwavering dedication to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

It also shows customers can continue to trust TV Ears as a reliable source for TV hearing aids and related products.

"The importance of hearing TV cannot be understated. Not only does it allow individuals to enjoy their favorite shows and movies, but it also keeps them informed about current events and provides valuable educational content. However, understanding dialogue and other important sounds can be difficult for people with hearing loss, leading to a less fulfilling TV watching experience."

Wehbe said TV Ears had been a long-trusted solution, and being recognized for those efforts from the BBB is a testament to those efforts.

While hearing aid technology continues to develop, he said TV Ears remains a specialized tool that can work in conjunction with those other systems to help users enjoy all TV has to offer.

"Our easy-to-use systems supplement other hearing aids, but unlike those devices, they are specifically designed to enhance watching TV," Wehbe said. "It can be a lifesaver for homes with family members that have hearing difficulties, and we appreciate the Better Business Bureau's designation that reflects our continued effort to help our customers find the best TV viewing experience possible."

