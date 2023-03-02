Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Solis Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: SLMN) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Matthew Boyes will be presenting on March 2nd at 3:50PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Solis Minerals Ltd.

Solis Minerals is a Latin American battery metals focused mining exploration company. The Company has acquired 22 lithium exploration licences covering a total area of 248 km2 (24,800 hectares) in northeastern Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production. The Company continues to identify and evaluate exploration opportunities, in the battery metals space in South America.

