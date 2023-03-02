

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar fell against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to 0.6728 against the U.S. dollar and 91.78 against the yen, from early highs of 0.6766 and 92.09, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie dropped to 1.5825 and 0.9167, from early highs of 1.5763 and 0.9190, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.66 against the greenback, 90.06 against the yen, 1.59 against the euro and 0.90 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

