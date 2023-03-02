

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The NZ dollar dropped against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to 1.0824 against the Australian dollar, from an early more than a 1-month high of 1.0792.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the kiwi dropped to 0.6223, 84.89 and 1.7109 from early highs of 0.6257, 85.23 and 1.7039, respectively.



The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 1.09 against the aussie, 0.61 against the greenback, 83.00 against the yen and 1.73 against the euro.



