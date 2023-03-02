iChongqing: "EXPLORING YUMMY CHONGQING IN LONDON" Chongqing Food & Culture Experience Concludes

CHONGQING, China, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing - A food-tasting event, as a part of the "Exploring Yummy Chongqing in London" Chongqing Food & Culture Experience, was held in February both at Mr. Meng Chongqing Gourmet in London and Taoran Grande View Garden in Chongqing. It brought together the master chefs of Chongqing's signature dishes. By making Chongqing delicacies on site in the two cities, the event allowed guests present and people online at home and abroad to get to know different aspects of Chongqing.





Anchor Eiko and British journalist James from the Chongqing International Communication Center reported at Taoran Grande View Garden in Chongqing, while Daihao reported at Mr. Meng Chongqing Gourmet in London. They tasted the same dishes, celebrating the Chinese New Year together.

Thirty guests from media outlets attended this event in London. They included Ms. Xue Ling, director of the China National Tourism Office in London, Ms. Wong Hoi Ling, deputy director-general of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London, and Dong Kerong and Dong Mei, secretaries of the Cultural Office of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Kingdom.

Ms. Xue Ling said in her speech, "'Exploring Yummy Chongqing in London' Chongqing Food & Culture Experience is one of the important activities in the UK to celebrate the Chinese New Year. As the Lantern Festival is around the corner, it is significant to share Chongqing delicacies with friends in London and Chongqing. Chongqing is rich in delicious food, among which hot pot is not only a way of cooking but also a way of dining, as well as a way of eating and culture. I hope that in the near future, you can travel to Chongqing and enjoy local food."

The two-hour global twin-city live stream has been viewed nearly a million times on overseas platforms such as Chongqing International Communication Center's Bridging News app and the Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other overseas accounts of iChongqing. Many overseas viewers commented during the live stream: "I feel hungry looking at the food!", "I must go to Chongqing once in the future because Chongqing food looks so delicious!"

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014114/Guests_are_tasting_Chongqing_s_signature_dishes_at_Taoran_Grande_View_Garden_in_Chongqing_and_Mr__Me.jpg

