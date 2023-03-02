

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved marginally in February to the highest level in six months, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 31.1 in February from 31.0 in January. This was the highest since August 2022, when the reading was 32.5.



Among the four sub-indexes, the indicator measuring the view on income growth increased to 36.2 in February, and that for employment rose to 38.0.



The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods dropped to 23.0, and the index for overall livelihood fell to 27.0.



The latest survey was conducted on February 15 among 8,400 households.



