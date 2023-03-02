

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Covestro (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK) posted a fiscal 2022 net loss of 272 million euros compared to net income of 1.6 billion euros, prior year, in particular as a result of exceptional impairments of noncurrent assets totaling 463 million euros and impairment losses on deferred tax assets from tax loss carryforwards totaling 255 million euros. Group's EBITDA fell by 47.6 percent to 1.6 billion euros from 3.1 billion euros.



Covestro's Group sales grew by 13.0 percent to 18.0 billion euros from 15.9 billion euros, previous year.



'As expected, the global crises adversely affected our business performance and, due to the resultant exceptional impairments, meant that we posted negative net income for the first time,' said Thomas Toepfer, CFO of Covestro.



Covestro has decided to classify its outlook for fiscal 2023 on a qualified-comparative basis at this time. The company expects EBITDA of the Covestro Group and the Performance Materials segment to be well below that of the previous year. Covestro expects EBITDA at the Solutions & Specialties segment to be around that for 20223.



Covestro expects that EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 will be 100 million euros to 150 million euros.



The Board of Management decided that no dividend will be paid for fiscal 2022.



