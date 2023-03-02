Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Director Retirement and Board Responsibilities

2 March 2023

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Director Retirement and Changes to Board Responsibilities

It is confirmed that Sarah Bates, the Company's Senior Independent Director and the Chair of the Nominations Committee, having served on the Board since 2013, will retire at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 18 July 2023. Bina Rawal will then take over as the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Nominations Committee.

In addition, Tim Livett will take over from Humphrey van der Klugt as Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee and Jo Parfrey will take over from Bina Rawal as Chair of the Management Engagement & Remuneration Committee, both with immediate effect.

Contact information:

Mark Pope - 0203 008 4913

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary