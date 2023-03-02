Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 Ticker-Symbol: IC1H 
Stuttgart
02.03.23
08:06 Uhr
62,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,5063,0008:36
62,5063,0008:27
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2023 | 08:14
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 2

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / The Company announces that on 01 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:01 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:3,000
Lowest price paid per share:£ 55.6200
Highest price paid per share:£ 56.1200
Average price paid per share:£ 55.8890

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,193,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 01 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.1200

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.6200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 55.8890

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

01/03/2023

08:16:34

GMT

79

55.8800

XLON

721237357630829

01/03/2023

08:24:55

GMT

51

55.9600

XLON

721237357632068

01/03/2023

08:51:15

GMT

86

55.7800

XLON

721237357634608

01/03/2023

09:08:10

GMT

73

55.8400

XLON

721237357636020

01/03/2023

09:21:16

GMT

26

55.7000

XLON

721237357637426

01/03/2023

09:21:16

GMT

40

55.7000

XLON

721237357637427

01/03/2023

09:44:47

GMT

82

55.6200

XLON

721237357639334

01/03/2023

10:07:36

GMT

76

55.7600

XLON

721237357641178

01/03/2023

10:35:21

GMT

86

55.9000

XLON

721237357643856

01/03/2023

10:51:34

GMT

65

55.9600

XLON

721237357645235

01/03/2023

11:10:51

GMT

82

56.0000

XLON

721237357646921

01/03/2023

11:37:39

GMT

66

55.8800

XLON

721237357649277

01/03/2023

11:59:56

GMT

78

55.7600

XLON

721237357651004

01/03/2023

12:21:33

GMT

85

55.8000

XLON

721237357652680

01/03/2023

12:56:01

GMT

103

55.8400

XLON

721237357654674

01/03/2023

13:15:59

GMT

93

55.8000

XLON

721237357655811

01/03/2023

13:45:19

GMT

66

55.7600

XLON

721237357658224

01/03/2023

13:57:05

GMT

66

55.8000

XLON

721237357659123

01/03/2023

14:04:08

GMT

19

55.8000

XLON

721237357659675

01/03/2023

14:04:08

GMT

59

55.8000

XLON

721237357659676

01/03/2023

14:22:17

GMT

94

55.7600

XLON

721237357660881

01/03/2023

14:32:01

GMT

94

56.0200

XLON

721237357662713

01/03/2023

14:42:50

GMT

103

56.0600

XLON

721237357665215

01/03/2023

14:44:38

GMT

71

56.0400

XLON

721237357665606

01/03/2023

14:51:03

GMT

38

56.1200

XLON

721237357666718

01/03/2023

14:51:03

GMT

46

56.1200

XLON

721237357666719

01/03/2023

14:55:35

GMT

67

56.1200

XLON

721237357667410

01/03/2023

15:00:04

GMT

109

56.0600

XLON

721237357668256

01/03/2023

15:11:05

GMT

75

56.0200

XLON

721237357670402

01/03/2023

15:16:51

GMT

73

55.9000

XLON

721237357671283

01/03/2023

15:23:47

GMT

2

55.9200

XLON

721237357672409

01/03/2023

15:24:39

GMT

15

55.9200

XLON

721237357672679

01/03/2023

15:24:39

GMT

89

55.9200

XLON

721237357672680

01/03/2023

15:30:25

GMT

82

55.8600

XLON

721237357673417

01/03/2023

15:39:43

GMT

89

55.9000

XLON

721237357674722

01/03/2023

15:47:13

GMT

75

55.8800

XLON

721237357675503

01/03/2023

15:53:22

GMT

72

55.9800

XLON

721237357676274

01/03/2023

16:00:35

GMT

83

55.9800

XLON

721237357677175

01/03/2023

16:04:22

GMT

77

55.9400

XLON

721237357677758

01/03/2023

16:13:13

GMT

77

55.9000

XLON

721237357679107

01/03/2023

16:21:03

GMT

83

55.7600

XLON

721237357680556

01/03/2023

16:26:54

GMT

42

55.8000

XLON

721237357682056

01/03/2023

16:29:55

GMT

63

55.8000

XLON

721237357682722

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741619/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-2

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.