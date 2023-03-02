InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 2

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / The Company announces that on 01 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 01 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 55.6200 Highest price paid per share: £ 56.1200 Average price paid per share: £ 55.8890

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,193,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 01 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 56.1200 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 55.6200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 55.8890

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 01/03/2023 08:16:34 GMT 79 55.8800 XLON 721237357630829 01/03/2023 08:24:55 GMT 51 55.9600 XLON 721237357632068 01/03/2023 08:51:15 GMT 86 55.7800 XLON 721237357634608 01/03/2023 09:08:10 GMT 73 55.8400 XLON 721237357636020 01/03/2023 09:21:16 GMT 26 55.7000 XLON 721237357637426 01/03/2023 09:21:16 GMT 40 55.7000 XLON 721237357637427 01/03/2023 09:44:47 GMT 82 55.6200 XLON 721237357639334 01/03/2023 10:07:36 GMT 76 55.7600 XLON 721237357641178 01/03/2023 10:35:21 GMT 86 55.9000 XLON 721237357643856 01/03/2023 10:51:34 GMT 65 55.9600 XLON 721237357645235 01/03/2023 11:10:51 GMT 82 56.0000 XLON 721237357646921 01/03/2023 11:37:39 GMT 66 55.8800 XLON 721237357649277 01/03/2023 11:59:56 GMT 78 55.7600 XLON 721237357651004 01/03/2023 12:21:33 GMT 85 55.8000 XLON 721237357652680 01/03/2023 12:56:01 GMT 103 55.8400 XLON 721237357654674 01/03/2023 13:15:59 GMT 93 55.8000 XLON 721237357655811 01/03/2023 13:45:19 GMT 66 55.7600 XLON 721237357658224 01/03/2023 13:57:05 GMT 66 55.8000 XLON 721237357659123 01/03/2023 14:04:08 GMT 19 55.8000 XLON 721237357659675 01/03/2023 14:04:08 GMT 59 55.8000 XLON 721237357659676 01/03/2023 14:22:17 GMT 94 55.7600 XLON 721237357660881 01/03/2023 14:32:01 GMT 94 56.0200 XLON 721237357662713 01/03/2023 14:42:50 GMT 103 56.0600 XLON 721237357665215 01/03/2023 14:44:38 GMT 71 56.0400 XLON 721237357665606 01/03/2023 14:51:03 GMT 38 56.1200 XLON 721237357666718 01/03/2023 14:51:03 GMT 46 56.1200 XLON 721237357666719 01/03/2023 14:55:35 GMT 67 56.1200 XLON 721237357667410 01/03/2023 15:00:04 GMT 109 56.0600 XLON 721237357668256 01/03/2023 15:11:05 GMT 75 56.0200 XLON 721237357670402 01/03/2023 15:16:51 GMT 73 55.9000 XLON 721237357671283 01/03/2023 15:23:47 GMT 2 55.9200 XLON 721237357672409 01/03/2023 15:24:39 GMT 15 55.9200 XLON 721237357672679 01/03/2023 15:24:39 GMT 89 55.9200 XLON 721237357672680 01/03/2023 15:30:25 GMT 82 55.8600 XLON 721237357673417 01/03/2023 15:39:43 GMT 89 55.9000 XLON 721237357674722 01/03/2023 15:47:13 GMT 75 55.8800 XLON 721237357675503 01/03/2023 15:53:22 GMT 72 55.9800 XLON 721237357676274 01/03/2023 16:00:35 GMT 83 55.9800 XLON 721237357677175 01/03/2023 16:04:22 GMT 77 55.9400 XLON 721237357677758 01/03/2023 16:13:13 GMT 77 55.9000 XLON 721237357679107 01/03/2023 16:21:03 GMT 83 55.7600 XLON 721237357680556 01/03/2023 16:26:54 GMT 42 55.8000 XLON 721237357682056 01/03/2023 16:29:55 GMT 63 55.8000 XLON 721237357682722

