InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 2

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / The Company announces that on 01 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|01 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|3,000
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 55.6200
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 56.1200
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 55.8890
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,193,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 01 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
3,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 56.1200
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 55.6200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 55.8890
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
01/03/2023
08:16:34
GMT
79
55.8800
XLON
721237357630829
01/03/2023
08:24:55
GMT
51
55.9600
XLON
721237357632068
01/03/2023
08:51:15
GMT
86
55.7800
XLON
721237357634608
01/03/2023
09:08:10
GMT
73
55.8400
XLON
721237357636020
01/03/2023
09:21:16
GMT
26
55.7000
XLON
721237357637426
01/03/2023
09:21:16
GMT
40
55.7000
XLON
721237357637427
01/03/2023
09:44:47
GMT
82
55.6200
XLON
721237357639334
01/03/2023
10:07:36
GMT
76
55.7600
XLON
721237357641178
01/03/2023
10:35:21
GMT
86
55.9000
XLON
721237357643856
01/03/2023
10:51:34
GMT
65
55.9600
XLON
721237357645235
01/03/2023
11:10:51
GMT
82
56.0000
XLON
721237357646921
01/03/2023
11:37:39
GMT
66
55.8800
XLON
721237357649277
01/03/2023
11:59:56
GMT
78
55.7600
XLON
721237357651004
01/03/2023
12:21:33
GMT
85
55.8000
XLON
721237357652680
01/03/2023
12:56:01
GMT
103
55.8400
XLON
721237357654674
01/03/2023
13:15:59
GMT
93
55.8000
XLON
721237357655811
01/03/2023
13:45:19
GMT
66
55.7600
XLON
721237357658224
01/03/2023
13:57:05
GMT
66
55.8000
XLON
721237357659123
01/03/2023
14:04:08
GMT
19
55.8000
XLON
721237357659675
01/03/2023
14:04:08
GMT
59
55.8000
XLON
721237357659676
01/03/2023
14:22:17
GMT
94
55.7600
XLON
721237357660881
01/03/2023
14:32:01
GMT
94
56.0200
XLON
721237357662713
01/03/2023
14:42:50
GMT
103
56.0600
XLON
721237357665215
01/03/2023
14:44:38
GMT
71
56.0400
XLON
721237357665606
01/03/2023
14:51:03
GMT
38
56.1200
XLON
721237357666718
01/03/2023
14:51:03
GMT
46
56.1200
XLON
721237357666719
01/03/2023
14:55:35
GMT
67
56.1200
XLON
721237357667410
01/03/2023
15:00:04
GMT
109
56.0600
XLON
721237357668256
01/03/2023
15:11:05
GMT
75
56.0200
XLON
721237357670402
01/03/2023
15:16:51
GMT
73
55.9000
XLON
721237357671283
01/03/2023
15:23:47
GMT
2
55.9200
XLON
721237357672409
01/03/2023
15:24:39
GMT
15
55.9200
XLON
721237357672679
01/03/2023
15:24:39
GMT
89
55.9200
XLON
721237357672680
01/03/2023
15:30:25
GMT
82
55.8600
XLON
721237357673417
01/03/2023
15:39:43
GMT
89
55.9000
XLON
721237357674722
01/03/2023
15:47:13
GMT
75
55.8800
XLON
721237357675503
01/03/2023
15:53:22
GMT
72
55.9800
XLON
721237357676274
01/03/2023
16:00:35
GMT
83
55.9800
XLON
721237357677175
01/03/2023
16:04:22
GMT
77
55.9400
XLON
721237357677758
01/03/2023
16:13:13
GMT
77
55.9000
XLON
721237357679107
01/03/2023
16:21:03
GMT
83
55.7600
XLON
721237357680556
01/03/2023
16:26:54
GMT
42
55.8000
XLON
721237357682056
01/03/2023
16:29:55
GMT
63
55.8000
XLON
721237357682722
