Cairn Homes Plc: Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Company Beats 2022 Forecasts With Significant Growth in Housing Output in 2023 Underpinned by a Record Order Book

Dublin / London, 02 March 2023: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), today announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Financial Highlights 2022 2021 Change EUR'm Revenue 617.4 424.0 +46% Gross margin 21.7% 19.8% +190bps Operating profit 103.0 58.4 +76% Operating margin 16.7% 13.8% +290bps Basic earnings per share (cent) 11.5c 5.8c +5.7c Dividend per share (cent)[1] 6.1c 5.5c +0.6c Total equity 751.8 778.8 (EUR27.0m) ROE[2] 11% 6% +500bps Net debt 149.3 109.5 +EUR39.8m

Continued Growth and Progress in 2022

-- Strong financial and operational performance with growth across all of our key metrics.

-- Closed 1,526 new homes sales (2021: 1,120) delivering revenues of EUR617.4 million (2021: EUR424.0 million),with in excess of EUR610 million generated from core homebuilding activities.

-- Exceptionally strong second half of 2022 with 979 sales completions, total revenue of EUR377.0 million andEUR129.6 million of operating cashflow[3] generated.

-- Strong demand across all of our expanding and multiple sales markets with over 1,600 new homes agreed forsale nationwide in the year, and a record forward order book into 2023. Our average sales rates were in excess of 4new homes per week per active selling site during the year.

-- Continued to reinvest in our sustainable multi-year growth and to take advantage of the exceptionallystrong demand backdrop. Total work-in-progress investment of EUR469.3 million in our construction activities during2022 with a strong bias towards increasing our apartment delivery.

-- Ireland is facing a critical undersupply of apartments for Social & Affordable tenants and alsoapartments adjacent to areas of high employment to house Ireland's growing working population. Cairn is respondingto this demand as a clear market leader in this product segment.

-- Build cost inflation ("BCI") of EUR20,000 per new home built (2021: EUR15,000), with inflation moderatingsomewhat in H2. Notwithstanding this, our average selling price, excluding VAT, for our starter homes was EUR366,000(2021: EUR350,000).

-- Scope 1, 2 (absolute 46.2% reduction by 2030) and 3 (reduce by 61% per square metre by 2030)decarbonisation targets set, and awarded an upgraded A- CDP score (2021: B score).

-- Disciplined approach to capital allocation, balanced between shareholder returns and ongoing investmentin growing our business, which in tandem with an 87% increase in profit after tax to EUR81.0 million delivered animproved ROE of 11%.

-- The Board is proposing a final dividend of 3.1 cent for a full year dividend of 6.1 cent per ordinaryshare, subject to shareholder approval at our AGM on 11 May 2023, for a total FY22 dividend of EUR42.0 million.

-- Completion of a EUR75 million share buyback programme in October 2022 bringing total shareholder returns toEUR117.0 million for FY22 (FY21: EUR39.9 million).

Macroeconomic Backdrop

-- Ireland entered 2023 from an economic position of strength, with near full employment underpinningconsumer demand and driving record exchequer returns in 2022. Having recorded the strongest budget surplus in theEU in 2022, the Irish economy is forecast to continue to grow in 2023 at the fastest pace in the EU, albeit at aslower rate than 2022, and record another budget surplus even allowing for an EUR11 billion cost of living package inBudget 2023.

-- Irish household debt levels remain at all-time lows and savings at record levels which somewhat mitigatesagainst rising interest rates and the cost of living crisis.

-- Mortgage market remains supportive following a 34% growth in gross mortgage lending in 2022 to EUR14.1billion.

-- Housing remains the number one political and societal priority for the Irish Government with supportivedemand-side initiatives and ambitious, fully funded Social & Affordable housing targets for 2023 and beyond.

-- New homes supply increased by 45% in 2022 to nearly 30,000 new homes, however industry commencements weredown 12% (Cairn up 30% to c. 1,800 new homes).

-- The Housing Commission, which was established under the Programme for Government, believes Irelandrequires between 42,000 and 62,000 new homes every year until 2050 to meet demand.

FY23 Guidance

-- The Company has continued our strong sales momentum and has a current closed and forward sales pipelineof 1,503 new homes with a net sales value of EUR534 million. From this strong base, the Company is guiding FY23 asfollows:

-- turnover in excess of EUR650 million from 1,750 - 1,800 closed new home sales, all of which have fullplanning permission, including over 800 Social & Affordable new homes nationwide;

-- with cost of living factors and the rising interest rate environment impacting consumer affordability,pricing levels are expected to be relatively flat;

-- cost pressures also still exist within our supply chain and we expect BCI of c. EUR10,000 (c. 4%) per newhome in the year. Another year of significant growth in our housing output will however help Cairn, oursubcontractors and supply chain partners to manage this inflationary environment;

-- we expect to deliver a gross margin of c. 21% reflecting a slight change in mix over the prior year;

-- continued growth in operating profit; and

-- progressive ordinary dividends, by way of both an interim and final dividend, of between 40 - 50% of FY23profit after tax.

-- The Company remains committed to distributing surplus cash flow and capital to shareholders. Cairn alsocontinues to explore specific returns accretive market opportunities which may result in increased profitabilityand enhanced shareholder returns in the medium-term, subject to meeting and exceeding our internal returns hurdles.

-- Cairn expects to deliver annual growth in volumes, revenue and profitability into the future, supportingmedium and long-term significant cash generation, and continues to make progress towards our 15% ROE target.

-- Cairn is today announcing a EUR40 million share buyback programme which will commence on 3 March 2023 aspart of our ongoing shareholder returns programme. This will begin with an irrevocable, non-discretionaryarrangement with Goodbody Stockbrokers UC and Numis Securities Limited to repurchase ordinary shares on our behalf.

Commenting on the results, Michael Stanley, CEO, said:

"Given the social, economic and political primacy of resolving the housing shortage in Ireland, it is reassuring that Cairn has delivered a record 1,526 new home sales in 2022 and we will back that up with an even bigger delivery this year for private buyers and for a broadening number of State partners. Our improving profitability supports this by enabling increasing and sustained reinvestment in our housing output.

"Momentum is gathering pace into 2023, with closed and forward sales currently at over 1,500 new homes. We expect full year delivery of up to 1,800 new homes, all of which have full planning permission.

"In terms of the wider sector challenges, it is clear that we suffer from a damaging undersupply of apartments adjacent to areas of high employment and to offer scaled solutions for Social & Affordable housing needs. Recently published research from Eurostat shows that at 10%, Ireland has the lowest percentage of its population living in apartments in Europe, where the average is over 50%. It also points out that the composition of our existing housing stock is massively biased towards large multi-bedroom houses, which are under-occupied.

"Location is as important as typology in addressing this imbalance. New, quality built and energy efficient affordable and private rental apartments in urban locations and on transport links are now critically important. Our FDI model, which has been a dominant driver of economic growth over the past decades, will also suffer in the absence of these additional homes. Cairn is actively responding to this dual imperative as a market leader in the accelerated delivery of well-designed and located scaled apartment developments."

