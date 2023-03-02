Cairn Homes Plc: Results for the Year Ended 31 -8

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Company Beats 2022 Forecasts With Significant Growth in Housing Output in 2023 Underpinned by a Record Order Book

Dublin / London, 02 March 2023: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), today announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Financial Highlights 2022 2021 Change EUR'm Revenue 617.4 424.0 +46% Gross margin 21.7% 19.8% +190bps Operating profit 103.0 58.4 +76% Operating margin 16.7% 13.8% +290bps Basic earnings per share (cent) 11.5c 5.8c +5.7c Dividend per share (cent)[1] 6.1c 5.5c +0.6c Total equity 751.8 778.8 (EUR27.0m) ROE[2] 11% 6% +500bps Net debt 149.3 109.5 +EUR39.8m

Continued Growth and Progress in 2022

-- Strong financial and operational performance with growth across all of our key metrics.

-- Closed 1,526 new homes sales (2021: 1,120) delivering revenues of EUR617.4 million (2021: EUR424.0 million),with in excess of EUR610 million generated from core homebuilding activities.

-- Exceptionally strong second half of 2022 with 979 sales completions, total revenue of EUR377.0 million andEUR129.6 million of operating cashflow[3] generated.

-- Strong demand across all of our expanding and multiple sales markets with over 1,600 new homes agreed forsale nationwide in the year, and a record forward order book into 2023. Our average sales rates were in excess of 4new homes per week per active selling site during the year.

-- Continued to reinvest in our sustainable multi-year growth and to take advantage of the exceptionallystrong demand backdrop. Total work-in-progress investment of EUR469.3 million in our construction activities during2022 with a strong bias towards increasing our apartment delivery.

-- Ireland is facing a critical undersupply of apartments for Social & Affordable tenants and alsoapartments adjacent to areas of high employment to house Ireland's growing working population. Cairn is respondingto this demand as a clear market leader in this product segment.

-- Build cost inflation ("BCI") of EUR20,000 per new home built (2021: EUR15,000), with inflation moderatingsomewhat in H2. Notwithstanding this, our average selling price, excluding VAT, for our starter homes was EUR366,000(2021: EUR350,000).

-- Scope 1, 2 (absolute 46.2% reduction by 2030) and 3 (reduce by 61% per square metre by 2030)decarbonisation targets set, and awarded an upgraded A- CDP score (2021: B score).

-- Disciplined approach to capital allocation, balanced between shareholder returns and ongoing investmentin growing our business, which in tandem with an 87% increase in profit after tax to EUR81.0 million delivered animproved ROE of 11%.

-- The Board is proposing a final dividend of 3.1 cent for a full year dividend of 6.1 cent per ordinaryshare, subject to shareholder approval at our AGM on 11 May 2023, for a total FY22 dividend of EUR42.0 million.

-- Completion of a EUR75 million share buyback programme in October 2022 bringing total shareholder returns toEUR117.0 million for FY22 (FY21: EUR39.9 million).

Macroeconomic Backdrop

-- Ireland entered 2023 from an economic position of strength, with near full employment underpinningconsumer demand and driving record exchequer returns in 2022. Having recorded the strongest budget surplus in theEU in 2022, the Irish economy is forecast to continue to grow in 2023 at the fastest pace in the EU, albeit at aslower rate than 2022, and record another budget surplus even allowing for an EUR11 billion cost of living package inBudget 2023.

-- Irish household debt levels remain at all-time lows and savings at record levels which somewhat mitigatesagainst rising interest rates and the cost of living crisis.

-- Mortgage market remains supportive following a 34% growth in gross mortgage lending in 2022 to EUR14.1billion.

-- Housing remains the number one political and societal priority for the Irish Government with supportivedemand-side initiatives and ambitious, fully funded Social & Affordable housing targets for 2023 and beyond.

-- New homes supply increased by 45% in 2022 to nearly 30,000 new homes, however industry commencements weredown 12% (Cairn up 30% to c. 1,800 new homes).

-- The Housing Commission, which was established under the Programme for Government, believes Irelandrequires between 42,000 and 62,000 new homes every year until 2050 to meet demand.

FY23 Guidance

-- The Company has continued our strong sales momentum and has a current closed and forward sales pipelineof 1,503 new homes with a net sales value of EUR534 million. From this strong base, the Company is guiding FY23 asfollows:

-- turnover in excess of EUR650 million from 1,750 - 1,800 closed new home sales, all of which have fullplanning permission, including over 800 Social & Affordable new homes nationwide;

-- with cost of living factors and the rising interest rate environment impacting consumer affordability,pricing levels are expected to be relatively flat;

-- cost pressures also still exist within our supply chain and we expect BCI of c. EUR10,000 (c. 4%) per newhome in the year. Another year of significant growth in our housing output will however help Cairn, oursubcontractors and supply chain partners to manage this inflationary environment;

-- we expect to deliver a gross margin of c. 21% reflecting a slight change in mix over the prior year;

-- continued growth in operating profit; and

-- progressive ordinary dividends, by way of both an interim and final dividend, of between 40 - 50% of FY23profit after tax.

-- The Company remains committed to distributing surplus cash flow and capital to shareholders. Cairn alsocontinues to explore specific returns accretive market opportunities which may result in increased profitabilityand enhanced shareholder returns in the medium-term, subject to meeting and exceeding our internal returns hurdles.

-- Cairn expects to deliver annual growth in volumes, revenue and profitability into the future, supportingmedium and long-term significant cash generation, and continues to make progress towards our 15% ROE target.

-- Cairn is today announcing a EUR40 million share buyback programme which will commence on 3 March 2023 aspart of our ongoing shareholder returns programme. This will begin with an irrevocable, non-discretionaryarrangement with Goodbody Stockbrokers UC and Numis Securities Limited to repurchase ordinary shares on our behalf.

Commenting on the results, Michael Stanley, CEO, said:

"Given the social, economic and political primacy of resolving the housing shortage in Ireland, it is reassuring that Cairn has delivered a record 1,526 new home sales in 2022 and we will back that up with an even bigger delivery this year for private buyers and for a broadening number of State partners. Our improving profitability supports this by enabling increasing and sustained reinvestment in our housing output.

"Momentum is gathering pace into 2023, with closed and forward sales currently at over 1,500 new homes. We expect full year delivery of up to 1,800 new homes, all of which have full planning permission.

"In terms of the wider sector challenges, it is clear that we suffer from a damaging undersupply of apartments adjacent to areas of high employment and to offer scaled solutions for Social & Affordable housing needs. Recently published research from Eurostat shows that at 10%, Ireland has the lowest percentage of its population living in apartments in Europe, where the average is over 50%. It also points out that the composition of our existing housing stock is massively biased towards large multi-bedroom houses, which are under-occupied.

"Location is as important as typology in addressing this imbalance. New, quality built and energy efficient affordable and private rental apartments in urban locations and on transport links are now critically important. Our FDI model, which has been a dominant driver of economic growth over the past decades, will also suffer in the absence of these additional homes. Cairn is actively responding to this dual imperative as a market leader in the accelerated delivery of well-designed and located scaled apartment developments."

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,800 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be forward-looking with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business, viability and future performance of Cairn Homes plc and certain plans and objectives of the Company. They represent our expectations for our business and involve risks and uncertainties. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. We believe that our expectations and assumptions with respect to these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are in some cases beyond our control, and which include, among other factors policy, brand, economic, financial, development, compliance, people and climate risks, our actual results or performance may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance and should not be taken as a representation that trends or activities underlying past performance will continue in the future. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document. Cairn Homes plc expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE STATEMENT

SUSTAINABILITY AGENDA AND DISCLOSURES

Following the publication of our inaugural standalone Sustainability Report in April 2022, the Company made considerable progress in setting ambitious and meaningful targets during the remainder of 2022 which underpin the significance and credibility of our Sustainability Agenda and the prominent role which our business is playing in promoting sustainable and attainable building in Ireland:

-- We submitted our Greenhouse gas ("GHG") reduction targets covering Scope 1-3 for verification to thecorporate gold standard Science Based Targets Initiative ("SBTi"). Our targets will see our business reduceabsolute Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 46.2% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline year (4.2% pa) and our Scope 3 by 61% persquare metre ("sqm") by 2030 versus 2019 (7% per sqm pa), all aligned with a 1.5° Celsius future.

-- We continue on our path to Biodiversity Net Gain ("BNG") across all of our developments and haveincreased this target metric within our 2023 remuneration frameworks in driving future performance and our ongoingfocus in this critical area.

-- We improved and evolved many ongoing initiatives connected to our people strategy, including ourequality, diversity and inclusion ("ED&I"), our health, safety and wellbeing and our employee value proposition asdemonstrated through consistently high scores in our employee engagement surveys (including an 82% culture score),ED&I surveys with 91% of our employees feeling Cairn is an inclusive workplace and the retention of our Great Placeto Work certification.

In addition to closing over 1,500 A-rated sustainable new homes sales in Ireland in the year, we also successfully completed a EUR277.5 million sustainability linked term loan and revolving credit facility. The sustainability linked performance targets underpinning these are linked directly to the achievement of our sustainability strategy across decarbonisation, biodiversity and people. We were delighted to have been awarded an A- for our 2022 Carbon Disclosure Project ("CDP") submission, improved from our first submission in 2021 when we obtained a B rating.

IMPLEMENTATION OF STRATEGY

Cairn is a leading Irish home and community builder committed to building homes within sustainable neighbourhoods where people can thrive. Cairn's corporate objective is to deliver sustainable new homes, including houses, duplexes and apartments, to our expanding and multiple markets at pace and scale, building communities that serve our country's present and future needs. This can only be produced from a scalable operating platform, through established supply chain partnerships and on development sites from a historic low-cost c. 16,800 unit landbank. In our view, this is the most immediate, direct and delivery-focused way to make a real and meaningful impact in the Irish housing market.

Cairn's historic approach to capital deployment, through a timely and well executed acquisition strategy together with the successful scaling of our business has resulted in more than 7,000 customers choosing a new Cairn home to date. These new homes are delivered on our current 34 site landbank which comprises suburban and commuter belt low-density housing sites (c. 12,600 units at an average historic site cost of c. EUR27,000 per unit) and city centre, suburban and commuter belt high-density apartment sites (c. 4,200 units at an average historic site cost of c. EUR64,000 per unit).

Cairn continues to invest in the capacity and capability of our business to support our growth strategy, set us up for scale and optimise our product delivery. This is delivered through a combination of:

-- Regional Expansion: extending our development footprint beyond the GDA with new site commencements inCork, Limerick and Kilkenny during 2022. This will be followed soon by further expansion in Galway and potentiallyother regional locations.

-- The Strength of our Team: we are investing in our people and extending our capacity and capability. Ourteam grew by nearly 30% during 2022 across all areas of our business.

-- Better Ways to Build: our dedicated continuous improvement programme, focusing on digital construction,innovation, productivity and scaled efficiencies to drive operational excellence and maintain our competitive andmarket advantage.

Our growth strategy allows us to respond to the continuing strong demand for new homes across all tenures across our multiple and expanding sales channels, including:

-- Business to Customer: well located, energy efficient A-rated starter homes on multimodal transport linksin areas of proven demand for our core first time buyer ("FTB") market, into which we have sold in excess of 4,000new homes since 2016, and the higher price point trade-up/down market;

-- Business to Government: partnerships with the State, Local Authorities and Approved Housing Bodies("AHB") in delivering Social & Affordable homes. With Cairn's scale, capability and low cost landbank, we willcontinue to explore opportunities where we can deliver high quality new homes at value for money for State agencyhousing partners across our sites, all of which are located in areas of high employment; and

-- Business to Business: appropriately designed multi-family apartments for domestic and internationalinstitutional investors who are seeking a stable, long-term exposure to the Irish residential sector.

The Company's strategic objectives are fully aligned with the Government's "Housing For All" strategy with a target of delivering 300,000 new homes in Ireland by 2030, including 90,000 social and 54,000 affordable homes. The plan recognises the important role the private sector will play in the delivery of this much needed affordable housing for the 375,000 households in Ireland earning between EUR50,000 and EUR80,000 who cannot access social housing and have limited access to mortgage finance.

The innovative Cairn approach to customer-focused product evolution across houses, duplexes and apartments is now more important than ever. Many people view the family home as a place to both live and work, and want to live in communities that are in close proximity to recreational and amenity facilities, which informs our design-led approach to sustainability and innovation. We deliver this through our construction and placemaking activities, ensuring the strong foundations are laid for Cairn to be a scaled homebuilder in Ireland into the long-term.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

After two years of public health restrictions and construction sector lockdowns, 2022 marked our first year of full trading since 2019 and enabled us to deliver a record trading year. Revenues of EUR617.4 million (2021: EUR424.0 million) included EUR610.8 million from 1,526 closed sales (2021: EUR419.4 million from 1,120 closed sales) and EUR6.4 million from development site and other sales (2021: EUR4.2 million).

Gross profit for the year was EUR134.2 million (2021: EUR83.9 million). At 21.7%, our gross margin improved by 190bps (2021: 19.8%), helped by improved mix with higher average selling price apartments sold as well as improved pricing and supply chain efficiencies, partially offset by the continued impact of build cost inflation. Gross margin in the second half of the year of 21.9% was ahead of the 21.5% achieved in the first half.

Operating expenses of EUR31.2 million (2021: EUR25.5 million) reflect our continued and considered investment in core areas of our growing business and resulted in an operating profit of EUR103.0 million (2021: EUR58.4 million). This generated an operating margin of 16.7% (2021: 13.8%), reflecting our continued operating leverage expansion with top line growth outstripping cost increases.

Finance costs for the year of EUR9.6 million (2021: EUR8.1 million). The growth in our business and our continued scaling ambitions resulted in significantly increased working capital investment throughout the year. This was reflected in average higher drawings and increased borrowing costs in a rising interest rate environment under committed debt facilities compared to 2021.

Profit after tax for the period of EUR81.0 million (2021: EUR43.2 million) equated to earnings per share of 11.5 cent (2021: 5.8 cent).

Inventories at 31 December 2022 of EUR967.3 million (31 December 2021: EUR940.0 million) included land held for development of EUR628.3 million (31 December 2021: EUR671.7 million) and construction work in progress ("WIP") of EUR339.0 million (31 December 2021: EUR268.3 million). The net WIP investment of EUR70.7 million supports our strong forward order book, eight new site commencements in the period and the continued growth of our operational scale. The reduction in land held for development represents the release of land held from our 1,526 sales completions, offset by strategic land acquisitions in the period.

Operating cashflow of EUR125.9 million (defined as EUR93.9 million net cash from operating activities plus EUR32.1 million invested in accretive strategic land acquisitions) (2021: operating cash generated of EUR131.9 million, defined as EUR88.5 million net cash from operating activities plus EUR43.4 million invested in accretive strategic land acquisitions), includes EUR129.6 million of operating cashflow in H2 2022 (H2 2021: EUR108.4 million).

During 2022 we successfully refinanced our EUR277.5 million syndicate facility into a Sustainability Linked term loan and revolving credit facility with AIB, Bank of Ireland and Barclays Bank Ireland, with a maturity date of June 2027. This maintains our total debt facilities at EUR350 million.

The Company had available liquidity (cash and undrawn facilities) at 31 December 2022 of EUR199.2 million (31 December 2021: EUR234.0 million). The EUR39.8 million increase in net debt was due to a number of factors including EUR116 million of capital distribution outflows and a net WIP increase of EUR70.7 million after allowing for a significant WIP investment in the year of EUR469.3 million (2021: EUR266.5 million), which is fully aligned to our growth ambitions.

In line with our established capital allocation policy, the Board are proposing a final dividend of 3.1 cent per ordinary share which, when combined with the interim dividend of 3.0 cent per ordinary share, will represent a total dividend for the year of 6.1 cent per ordinary share. Subject to shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2023, the proposed final dividend of 3.1 cent per ordinary share will be paid on 16 May 2023 to ordinary shareholders on the Company's register at 5.00 p.m. on 21 April 2023. Additionally, the Company announced a EUR75 million share buyback programme on 12 January 2022 which completed on 24 October 2022, with 65.3 million shares repurchased at an average purchase price of EUR1.15. All repurchased shares have been cancelled.

DELIVERING NEW HOMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS

As evidenced by the growth and momentum in our closed and forward order book throughout 2022, Cairn's sales performance, with over 1,600 new homes agreed for sale in the period, was supported by strong levels of demand across our multiple and expanding markets and across all price points. We continued to invest in new developments and launch new FTB and trade-up/down schemes to meet the strong demand from private purchasers at a time when the broader industry appears to have contracted, with significantly fewer new scheme launches in 2022 than in prior years. We successfully launched new schemes at Hawkins Wood (Greystones), Mercer Vale (South Dublin), 1 - 9 Priory (Delgany), Harpur Lane (Leixlip) and Linden Demesne (Maynooth) during the year in addition to ongoing sales launches across other selling sites.

Our FTBs can now avail of impactful Government supports, including Help to Buy and the new First Home shared equity scheme which was launched in July 2022. With FTBs now able to access up to 30% support towards the purchase price from the Government in buying their new home, these initiatives will broaden our FTB addressable market into 2023 and provide permanent and affordable home ownership solutions for families who would not otherwise be able to access new homes. FTBs availed of the First Home shared equity initiative across five of our developments in the second half of the year. The EUR25,000 increase in house price ceilings announced in January 2023, up to EUR475,000 in certain locations, will support more FTBs across our schemes in 2023.

Cairn has become a more established delivery partner for various State entities over the last two years, including AHBs, Local Authorities and the Land Development Agency who are the key conduits for delivering the Government's ambitious Social & Affordable new housing targets under Housing for All. Cairn was one of the largest providers of new Social & Affordable housing in Ireland in 2022 and delivered 495 new A-rated homes. This included a substantial number of apartments in our larger developments. We believe that significant opportunities exist for Cairn to leverage our proven operating platform and delivery capability and partner with the State, AHBs, Local Authorities and the Land Development Agency over the coming years in delivering new Social & Affordable homes at scale and pace across our c. 16,800 unit landbank. In 2023, we will continue to use this scale and capacity to create value for the State and increase our delivery to over 800 new Social & Affordable homes nationwide.

The demand for large, new apartment developments on multimodal transport links and in areas of high employment remains very strong. Cairn is the largest self-build apartment developer in Ireland with nearly 1,800 apartments delivered to date across 12 developments and a further 1,900 apartments under construction across 11 of our new developments. With this strong track record and our design and construction capability and expertise in high density developments, we remain the counterparty of choice in the market for delivering new, A-rated apartments. Various State agencies have entered the market seeking to acquire scaled, high-density apartment developments for the Social & Affordable rental market. There is significant, well-funded, depth to this new buyer pool across Local Authorities, AHBs and the Land Development Agency underpinned and supported by the strategy and objectives of Housing for All.

The strong level of demand for our product witnessed in 2022 continued into the early months of 2023 with a number of successful private launches across starter home and trade-up/down developments in the early Spring selling season, while we continue to work closely in collaboration with a number of State agencies who are actively seeking Social and Affordable new homes from our strong 2023 and 2024 delivery pipeline. As at 1 March 2023 we had 1,503 new homes in our closed and forward sales pipeline with a net sales value of EUR534 million.

INCREASED INVESTMENT IN DELIVERING MORE HIGH QUALITY NEW HOMES

Cairn commenced construction on eight new sites in 2022: new apartment developments at Citywest, Dublin 24 and Parkside, Dublin 13; new starter home developments at Swanbrook, Navan, Co. Meath; Castletroy, Limerick City; Donabate, Dublin and Callan Road, Kilkenny City; and new trade-up/down developments at Linden Demesne, Maynooth and Harpur Lane, Leixlip (both Co. Kildare). We also commenced new phases across a number of existing sites. This continued expansion of our construction activities continued into the early months of 2023 with new starter home site commencements at Clonburris, Dublin 22 and Blessington, Co. Wicklow. Our pre-construction design and development teams continue to progress design team appointments, construction programme planning, phasing plans and procurement across our future sites, with our construction teams commencing enabling works across a number of scheduled 2023 site commencements.

With our growing scale and proven delivery capability having delivered 1,526 new home sales completions in 2022, we expect to grow this to 1,750 - 1,800 sales completions in 2023 in providing housing solutions across all tenures. During 2022, we invested in nearly 1,800 new home commencements, a 30% increase on 2021 production. New home commencements, excluding one-off housing, in the broader sector contracted by 12% nationally during 2022 to 22,262 new homes (source: CSO) and annually rolling commencements fell by 24% between March and December 2022, highlighting the funding and viability challenges facing the broader sector at a time when Cairn continues to play a leading role in driving new homes supply.

PRODUCTIVITY AND EFFICIENCES IN OUR DELIVERY PLATFORM

Through our "Better Ways to Build" dedicated continuous improvement programme, we focus on innovation, productivity and scaled efficiencies to drive operational delivery excellence and maintain our competitive and market advantage. Key areas include:

-- significant investment in IT and digital construction and uptake of new technologies and systems;

-- product and site development by advancing OSM (off-site manufacturing), MMC (modern methods ofconstruction), DFMA (design for manufacture and assembly) and design with supply chain partners;

-- faster assembly in a more productive off and on-site environment;

-- standardisation through our Library of Homes and Apartments (standard internal layouts with differentexternal design options), delivering productivity improvements through repeatability;

-- production controls measuring on-site performance;

-- lean construction principles and adaptation across production teams; and

-- innovation and the formal governance framework which we have established for onboarding and tracking ourinnovation ideas from proof of concept, through to due diligence and testing in advance of wide-scaleimplementation.

SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGY

The scale of our new site commencements and commitment to our growth is best reflected in the significant increase in our investment in work-in-progress during the period to EUR339.0 million from EUR268.3 million in 2021, a year in which our construction sites were effectively closed for three months during the second construction lockdown. We continue to leverage the significant sustainable components of our end-to-end operating platform including our planning capability, established supply chain, delivery platform and people. Our supply chain strategy remains focused on leveraging this growing scale as Ireland's largest procurer of residential construction labour and materials through our deep pool of trusted subcontractors and suppliers who have grown their businesses through our operating platform. Cairn has a current procurement order book of in excess of EUR400 million on active sites (orders placed and prices fixed on labour and materials) and our top 20 subcontractors account for 60% of all procurement since IPO (an average in excess of EUR45 million each), working across an average of 17 developments each.

Our strategy is centred on securing, supplementing and where necessary, substituting across our supply chain. We pay promptly and always take account of our supply chain's cash requirements. Cairn utilises predictive analysis in category management to assist in mitigating future resource pressures and a subcontractor relationship management model based on category tiering across core, strategic and development partnerships with our supply chain. We also engage in regular communication and collaboration and crucially provide development pipeline visibility. Our successful supply chain partnership strategy and approach was reflected in our strong subcontractor engagement scores during the year. This is an annual survey which enables us to gain feedback, recommendations and insights into areas for Cairn to focus on.

Build cost inflation ("BCI") was again significant during 2022 with the cost of building our homes increasing by c. EUR20,000 per new home. The cost of building new homes in Ireland therefore remains significantly elevated compared to two years ago with our build costs having increased by c. EUR35,000 per new home in this period. Inflation persisted into H2 2022, largely driven by the impact of increased energy costs in manufacturing processes, and the early months of 2023, albeit at much more moderate levels. We currently expect total BCI for FY23 to be c. EUR10,000 (c. 4%) per new home across infrastructure, labour and materials.

With ten new site commencements since the start of 2022, including two in the early months of 2023, and the stage of construction we are at across our delivery platform, there are currently 3,500 people (including direct employees, subcontractors and other sector professionals) working across our active sites on a daily basis, a strong validation of the depth of our supply chain.

PLANNING

We obtained five main grants of planning permission during 2022 comprising nearly 1,700 new homes, with over 12,000 homes now brought through the planning system. In addition, Cairn currently has a number of planning applications in the single-step Strategic Housing Development ("SHD"), the fast-track Strategic Development Zone ("SDZ") and new Large Scale Residential Development ("LRD") planning processes, including our planning application and new masterplan for our Montrose site, comprising 688 apartments and a 192 bedroom hotel, which has been granted approval by the local authority.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

Our number one priority at Cairn has always been operating and maintaining safe environments for our employees, subcontractors, suppliers, customers and the communities in which we live and work. The Company continued to invest heavily in health and safety during 2022 and retained our Grade A Safe-T rating, the construction sector specific safety management system accreditation. In the context of a year when Cairn opened eight new sites nationwide, this is testament to the significant resources and importance which we place on promoting, progressing and enhancing our health and safety agenda.

The Company continually promotes the importance of a safe working environment and each active site has a dedicated health and safety officer, ensuring that our health and safety policies are both understood and implemented. First aid accidents steadily decreased over the year, demonstrating that the collective ownership of health and safety by all of our on-site personnel continues to improve. With further regional expansion in 2022 and our ambitious growth plans, increased construction activity levels increase the risk of accidents on active sites. A new Regional Health and Safety Manager was employed during the year to ensure our scaling regional operating platform operates within the highest industry health and safety standards. Specific and measurable KPIs within health and safety inform and guide our health and safety strategy and it is a standing agenda item at all Board and Audit & Risk Committee meetings ensuring the regular review, oversight, assessment and monitoring of health and safety practices. The Company undertakes regular internal audits of health and safety practices which are supplemented by targeted external audits, with all relevant recommendations adopted across all sites. We successfully passed all four external health and safety audits during 2022.

We launched an awards programme in June 2022, the Health & Safety Initiative Awards, which aim to recognise and reward our subcontractors for excellence in health and safety and environmental practices. Weekly and monthly winners are chosen across all of our active sites, ensuring that health and safety remains at the forefront of everyone's work.

INVESTING IN OUR TEAM

The Company's direct headcount at 31 December 2022 was 347 (31 December 2021: 270). Our investment in our workforce continued throughout 2022 across both our construction and central support functions and is fully aligned to our growth agenda. Cairn is committed to continuing to invest in our employee value proposition. Our reward and benefits portfolio remain a key strength in attracting and retaining employees, with additional wellbeing offerings including providing increased family health benefits and innovative mental health and diversity support initiatives becoming critical to supporting an engaged and productive workforce. Throughout the year, we invested heavily in supporting growth and building talent from within through development programs, functional support and employee training. Our employee and engagement scores improved again during the year and we were delighted to be certified as a Great Place to Work in 2022 for the second year running, in addition to being recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland in 2023 and ranked as one of the Top 20 Large Companies to work for in Ireland. These accreditations validate the initiatives and work which the Company is implementing around our culture, employee offering and benefits.

We also understand the importance of mental health and our responsibility to all of our employees and the wider construction industry. As a direct employer of nearly 350 people, we also recognise the added obligation which we have to over 3,500 people working on Cairn sites through our supply chain. We have 31 Mental Health First Aiders across our active sites, all professionally trained, to act as on-site contact points. We partnered with the Lighthouse Club during 2022, a construction industry charity specifically set up to provide emotional, physical and financial support to construction workers and their families. The Lighthouse Club provides individual support, education and training and hosts events for our employees, including two roadshows held at our Archers Wood and Linden Demesne sites during the year. These services will be extended to our broader subcontractor base during 2023.

ENGAGING WITH OUR INVESTORS

Cairn recognises the importance of regular communication and interaction with shareholders, potential investors and the international financial and investment community. This ensures a full understanding of our strategic objectives, our plans for the future and the measurement of performance against these plans. We conducted a comprehensive programme of investor engagement throughout 2022, with over 150 investor meetings attended by Executive Management and the Head of Investor Relations.

ECONOMY

The Irish economy entered 2023 in a position of relative strength with GDP growth of 12.2% in 2022. Modified Domestic Demand ("MDD"), which excludes the distortions of multinational activity, is expected to have grown by 6.4% in 2022, ahead of expected GDP growth in the Euro Area of 3.3% and U.K 4.0%. Despite macro headwinds, this growth is expected to continue in 2023, with MDD forecast to grow by 2.3%, above the average Euro Area expected GDP growth of 0.5% (source all: CSO, CBI, OECD).

Ireland remains close to full employment with 2.57 million people working and an unemployment rate of 4.2%. This record labour market participation is reflected in the public finances with a full year exchequer surplus of EUR5 billion recorded in 2022, Ireland's first surplus since 2007, buoyed by strong growth in income tax (EUR30.7 billion, up 15% year on year) and corporation tax (EUR22.6 billion, up 47% year on year) receipts (source all: CSO, Department of Finance). This exchequer surplus is after the commencement of a EUR2 billion "rainy day fund" which will grow by a further EUR4 billion in 2023. Including this, and the EUR11 billion cost of living package announced in Budget 2023, an exchequer surplus of EUR1.7 billion is forecast for 2023.

New homes supply increased by 45% to 29,851 new homes in 2022. Notwithstanding the positive growth in supply, this remains significantly below long-term demand levels recently estimated by the Housing Commission and between 42,000 and 62,000 new homes per annum until 2050. There was a 12% reduction in commencements during 2022 to 26,957 new homes. House price inflation was 7.8% annually for all homes and 10.0% for new homes in the year to December 2022 (source all: CSO).

Mortgage market conditions remain supportive with an impressive 34% growth in gross mortgage lending in 2022 to EUR14.1 billion (2021: EUR10.5bn). FTB new home drawdowns continued to strengthen in 2022 with 25,196 mortgages (value EUR6.7 billion) drawn, up 10% compared to 2021. Mortgage approvals were slightly weaker with 27,953 FTB mortgages (value EUR7.6 billion) approved in 2022, down 3.6% year on year (source: all BPFI).

The cost of living crisis persisted throughout 2022, however inflation (as measured through the Consumer Price Index) fell to 7.8% in January 2023 from a peak of 9.2% in October 2022 (source: CSO). Interest rates for new mortgages in Ireland were the third lowest in the Euro Area in December 2022 at 2.69%, having been the second most expensive in the Euro Area in 2021. We expect these to increase during 2023 with further ECB base rate increases expected following the 50bps increase in February 2023. Notwithstanding this, household savings remain at record levels with household deposits growing by EUR37 billion between the end of 2019 and 2022 (source all: CBI).

Demographic trends also continue to support Ireland's robust economic performance and the level of sustained housing demand. Census 2022 recorded a population of 5.12 million people, an increase of 8% since 2016 driven by net inward migration of over 190,000 people and a natural population increase of 170,000 people (source: CSO).

GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES

Housing remains the number one political and societal priority for the Irish Government for its remaining term. Initiatives launched during 2022 through Housing for All included: 1. First Home shared equity scheme: commenced in July 2022, specifically targeted at our core FTB market fornew homes only. An equity stake of up to 20% plus an additional 10% Help-to-Buy rebate is available to eligiblepurchasers who require a 70% loan to value mortgage. To date, over 800 FTBs have been approved for the scheme.Following a year-end review, all regional price caps were increased by EUR25,000 in January 2023. 2. Help to Buy: Budget 2023 confirmed that the FTB income tax rebate scheme for new home purchasers willcontinue until the end of 2024 at its current level with a maximum rebate of EUR30,000 or 10% of the purchase price,whichever is lower, for new homes priced under EUR500,000. 3. Croí Cónaithe (Cities) Scheme: EUR450 million fund to support the construction of apartments for sale toowner-occupiers in the private market. Aims to bridge the current viability gap between the cost of buildingapartments and private market sale prices. Targeted to deliver private apartments across our five major cities -Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford - with funding of up to EUR140,000 per unit available to bridge thisviability gap subject to certain criteria.

Separately, the Central Bank of Ireland's macroprudential rules for mortgages were altered on 1 January 2023 allowing FTBs to borrow 4 times their single or combined annual income (up from 3.5 times).

BOARD CHANGES

Mr. David O'Beirne stepped down from the Board of Directors in addition to the Nomination and Remuneration Committees at last year's Annual General Meeting. Mr. O'Beirne joined the Board in 2019 and brought a wealth of experience and insight into our deliberations during his three-year tenure. The Board would like to thank him for his contribution to Cairn during this period.

CAIRN HOMES PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2022

2022 2021 Unaudited Audited Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Continuing operations Revenue 2 617,357 423,983 Cost of sales (483,149) (340,112) Gross profit 134,208 83,871 Administrative expenses (31,176) (25,489) Operating profit 103,032 58,382 Finance costs 3 (9,645) (8,147) Share of profit of equity-accounted investee, net of tax 85 - Profit before taxation 93,472 50,235 Tax charge 4 (12,442) (6,994) 43,241 Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company 81,030 Other comprehensive income Fair value movement on cashflow hedges 777 - Cashflow hedges reclassified to profit and loss 70 - 847 - Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to owners of the Company 81,877 43,241 Basic earnings per share 15 11.5 cent 5.8 cent Diluted earnings per share 15 11.4 cent 5.8 cent

CAIRN HOMES PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2022

2022 2021 Unaudited Audited Assets Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10 5,789 1,165 Right of use assets 11 6,003 490 Intangible assets 12 3,043 1,434 Derivatives 13 847 - Equity-accounted investee 85 - 15,767 3,089 Current assets Inventories 5 967,342 940,000 Trade and other receivables 6 20,447 28,482 Current taxation - 1,379 Cash and cash equivalents 7 21,711 40,028 1,009,500 1,009,889 Total assets 1,025,267 1,012,978 Equity Share capital 8 725 789 Share premium 8 199,616 199,616 Other undenominated capital 105 40 Share-based payment reserve 11,809 11,795 Cashflow hedge reserve 13 847 - Retained earnings 538,720 566,537 Total equity 751,822 778,777 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 9 170,991 72,461 Lease liabilities 11 6,036 74 Deferred taxation 4 3,139 3,808

180,166 76,343 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 9 - 77,094 Lease liabilities 11 761 558 Trade and other payables 14 92,434 80,206 Current taxation 84 - 93,279 157,858 Total liabilities 273,445 234,201 Total equity and liabilities 1,025,267 1,012,978

CAIRN HOMES PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Unaudited Attributable to owners of the Company Share Other Share-Based Cashflow Share Undenomin-ated Treasury Payment Hedge Retained Total Capital Premium Capital shares Reserve Earnings Reserve EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 As at 1 January 2022 789 199,616 40 - 11,795 - 566,537 778,777 Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year - - - - - - 81,030 81,030 Fair value movement on cashflow - - - - - 777 - 777 hedges Cashflow hedges reclassified to - - - - - 70 - 70 profit and loss - - - - - 847 81,030 81,877 Transactions with owners of the Company Purchase of own shares (note 8) - - - (75,143) - - - (75,143) Cancellation of repurchased (65) - 65 75,143 - - (75,143) - shares Equity-settled share-based - - - - 7,004 - - 7,004 payments (note 8) Shares issued on vesting of 1 - - - - - - 1 share awards Transfer from share-based payment reserve to retained - - - - (1,408) - 1,408 - earnings re vesting or lapsing of share awards Transfer from share-based payment reserve to retained - - - - (5,582) - 5,582 - earnings in relation to founder shares (note 8) Dividends paid to shareholders - - - - - - (40,694) (40,694) (note 16) (64) - 65 - 14 - (108,847) (108,832) As at 31 December 2022 725 199,616 105 - 11,809 847 538,720 751,822

CAIRN HOMES PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31 December 2021

Audited Attributable to owners of the Company Share Share Other Share-Based Retained Premium Undenomin-ated Payment Earnings Total Capital Capital Reserve EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 As at 1 January 2021 788 199,616 40 7,572 542,556 750,572 Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year - - - - 43,241 43,241 - - - - 43,241 43,241 Transactions with owners of the Company Equity-settled share-based payments (note 8) - - - 4,911 - 4,911 Shares issued on vesting of share awards 1 - - - - 1 Transfer from share-based payment reserve to retained earnings re vesting or lapsing of share awards - - - (688) 688 - Dividends paid to shareholders (note 16) - - - - (19,948) (19,948) 1 - - 4,223 (19,260) (15,036) As at 31 December 2021 789 199,616 40 11,795 566,537 778,777

CAIRN HOMES PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 December 2022

2022 2021 Unaudited Audited EUR'000 EUR'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the year 81,030 43,241 Adjustments for: Share-based payments expense 5,034 3,499 Finance costs 9,645 8,147 Depreciation and amortisation 1,766 809 Taxation 12,442 6,994 109,917 62,690 (Increase)/ decrease in inventories (24,626) 30,081 Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 8,035 (17,094) Increase in trade and other payables 12,205 19,938 Tax paid (11,639) (7,098) Net cash from operating activities 93,892 88,517 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,603) (410) Purchases of intangible assets (2,083) (1,082) Net cash used in investing activities (7,686) (1,492) Cash flows from financing activities Purchase of own shares (75,143) - Dividends paid (40,694) (19,948) Proceeds from loans and borrowings, net of debt issue costs 354,811 170,000 Repayment of loans and borrowings (333,988) (224,000) Repayment of lease liabilities (410) (364) Interest and other finance costs paid (9,099) (7,211) Net cash used in financing activities (104,523) (81,523) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents in the year (18,317) 5,502 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 40,028 34,526 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 21,711 40,028 CAIRN HOMES PLC

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 1. Basis of preparation

Cairn Homes plc ("the Company") is a company domiciled in Ireland. The Company's registered office is 45 Mespil Road, Dublin 4. The Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group") are predominantly involved in the development of residential property for sale.

The unaudited consolidated financial information covers the year ended 31 December 2022.

The Group unaudited consolidated financial information does not include all the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since 31 December 2021. They should be read in conjunction with the statutory consolidated financial statements of the Group, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union, as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021, and the interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, issued on 08 September 2022. The statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 have been filed with the Companies Registration Office and are available at www.cairnhomes.com. The audit opinion on those statutory financial statements was unqualified and did not contain any matters to which attention was drawn by way of emphasis. The statutory consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December

2022 will be published in April 2023 and will be available on www.cairnhomes.com.

The new IFRS standards, amendments to standards or interpretations that are effective for the first time in the financial year ending 31 December 2022 have not had a material impact on the Group's reported profit or net assets in this consolidated financial information.

The Group's other accounting policies, presentation and method of computations adopted in the preparation of this consolidated financial information are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 except for the following policies for derivatives and joint ventures which relate to new types of transactions entered into by the Group for the first time in 2022.

The Group has transacted derivatives relating to an interest rate swap to manage the interest rate risk arising from floating rate borrowings. Derivatives are initially recognised at fair value on the date a derivative contract is entered into, and they are subsequently remeasured to their fair value at the end of each reporting period. The accounting for subsequent changes in fair value depends on whether the derivative is designated as a hedging instrument and, if so, the nature of the item being hedged. The group designates certain derivatives as hedges of a particular risk associated with the cash flows of recognised assets and liabilities and highly probable forecast transactions (cash flow hedges).

Changes in the fair value of derivative hedging instruments designated as cash flow hedges are recognised in other comprehensive income to the extent that the hedge is effective. The gain or loss relating to the ineffective portion is recognised immediately in profit or loss.

Amounts accumulated in other comprehensive income are reclassified to the Consolidated Income Statement in the same periods that the hedged items affect profit or loss as follows:

The reclassified gain or loss relating to the effective portion of interest rate swaps hedging variable rate borrowings is recognised in the profit and loss within finance income or costs respectively.

If the hedging instrument no longer meets the criteria for hedge accounting, expires or is sold, terminated or exercised, then hedge accounting is discontinued prospectively. The cumulative gain or loss previously recognised in other comprehensive income remains there until the forecast transaction occurs, unless the hedged transaction is no longer expected to occur, in which case the cumulative gain or loss that was previously recognised in other comprehensive income is transferred to profit and loss.

At inception of the hedge relationship, the group documents the economic relationship between hedging instruments and hedged items, including whether changes in the cash flows of the hedging instruments are expected to offset changes in the cash flows of hedged items. The group documents its risk management objective and strategy for undertaking its hedge transactions.

CAIRN HOMES PLC

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

1. Accounting Policies (continued)

Basis of preparation (continued)

The full fair value of a hedging derivative is classified as a non-current asset or liability when the remaining maturity of the hedged item is more than 12 months; it is classified as a current asset or liability when the remaining maturity of the hedged item is less than 12 months.

The Group also entered in a joint venture during the year ended 31 December 2022. A joint venture is an arrangement where the Group has joint control and the Group has rights to the net assets of the arrangement. Investments in joint ventures are accounted for using the equity method. The Investment in a joint venture is initially recognised at cost. Subsequent to initial recognition, the carrying amount of the investment in a joint venture is increased or decreased to recognise the Group's share of the profit or loss and other comprehensive income of the joint venture, adjusted where necessary to ensure consistency with the accounting policies of the Group until the joint control ceases. The Group does not continue to recognise its share of losses of joint ventures when the carrying value has been reduced to zero.

The preparation of consolidated financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results could differ materially from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to estimates are recognised prospectively.

The significant accounting judgement impacting this consolidated financial information is:

. scale and mix of each development and the achievement of associated planning permissions.

This may involve assumptions on new or amended planning permission applications. This judgement then feeds into the process of forecasting expected profitability by development which is used to determine the profit that the Group is able to recognise on its developments in each reporting period and the net realisable value of inventories.

The key sources of estimation uncertainty impacting this consolidated financial information are:

. forecast selling prices;

. build cost inflation; and

. carrying value of inventories and allocations from inventories to cost of sales (note 5).

Due to the nature of the Group's activities and, in particular the scale of its development costs and the length of the development cycle, the Group has to allocate site-wide development costs between units completed in the current year and those in future years. It also has to forecast the costs to complete on such developments and make estimates relating to future sales prices. Forecast selling prices and build cost inflation are inherently uncertain due to changes in market conditions. These estimates impact management's assessment of the net realisable value of the Group's inventories and also determine the extent of profit or loss that should be recognised in respect of each development in each reporting period. Note 5 includes disclosures on judgements and estimates in relation to profit margins and carrying values of inventories. In making such assessments and allocations, there is a degree of inherent estimation uncertainty.

The Group has developed internal controls designed to effectively assess and review carrying values and profit recognition and the appropriateness of estimates made. The Group recognises its gross profit on each sale, based on the particular unit sold and the total cost attaching to that unit. As the build cost on a site can take place over a number of reporting periods the determination of the cost of sale to release on each individual unit sale is dependent on up-to-date cost forecasting and expected profit margins across the scheme.

In preparing the financial statements, the Directors have considered the impact of climate change. There has been no material impact identified on the financial reporting judgements and estimates as a result of climate change. In particular, the Directors considered the impact of climate change in respect of the following areas: going concern and viability of the Group over the next three years; cash flow forecasts used in the impairment assessments of inventories; and carrying value and useful economic lives of property, plant and equipment. Whilst there is currently no medium-term impact expected from climate change, the Directors are aware of the ever-changing risks attached to climate change and will regularly assess these risks against judgements and estimates made in preparation of the Group's financial statements.

CAIRN HOMES PLC

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

1. Accounting Policies (continued)

Basis of preparation (continued)

The consolidated financial information is presented in Euro, which is the functional currency of the Company and presentation currency of the Group, rounded to the nearest thousand.

Going concern

Momentum has been very strong since the end of the second Covid-19 construction lockdown in May 2021 and Cairn has closed 1,526 new home sales in the last 12 months to 31 December 2022. The Group had its strongest ever performance during 2022. The Group entered 2023 with its largest ever forward sales pipeline of over 1,100 new homes. The Irish economy is expected to grow again in 2023 with the Government forecasting a second year of an exchequer surplus. Inflation and interest rates remain a concern, however, population growth, family formation numbers, strong employment, a healthier banking environment and more Government initiatives than ever to support home buyers are all positive tailwinds. The Group has a long-term strategy that focuses on minimising financial risk and maintaining financial flexibility. The business has both strong liquidity and a significant forward order book, a robust balance sheet and sustainable, lowly leveraged debt facilities.

In order to mitigate any risk, the Group applies a prudent cash management policy ensuring the production activities in the near term are focused towards forward sold inventories and inventories which will continue to be attractive to its multiple and expanding routes to market.

The Group did not avail of any wage subsidy support from the Irish Government during 2022 or 2021.

The Group held EUR21.7 million of cash at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: EUR40 million) and has strong liquidity with the Group's loan facilities being repayable between 31 July 2024 and 30 June 2027. The Group had undrawn revolving credit facilities of EUR177.5 million as at 31 December 2022 (EUR194 million as at 31 December 2021).

In July 2022 the Group successfully completed a new debt refinancing of the EUR277.5 million syndicate facility into a new five-year sustainability linked syndicate term loan and revolving credit facility with Allied Irish Banks plc, Bank of Ireland plc and Barclays Bank Ireland plc, repayable in June 2027. There were no changes relating to the Group's EUR72.5 million loan notes with Pricoa Capital Group, repayable on 31 July 2024 (EUR15.0 million), 31 July 2025 (EUR15.0 million) and 31 July 2026 (EUR42.5 million).

The Group commenced construction on eight new sites during 2022, extending our development footprint beyond the greater Dublin area with new site commencements in Cork, Limerick and Kilkenny. While build cost inflation has had an impact on gross and operating margins, the business has responded well and has delivered an improvement in gross margins, strong sales and an increase in profitability when compared to the prior year. The Group is also encouraged by the level of underlying demand in the market as evidenced by the strength of our forward sales pipeline.

The Directors have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Group and have considered the impact of these risks on the going concern of the business. In making this assessment, consideration has been given to the uncertainty inherent in financial forecasting including future market conditions for construction costs and sales prices. Where appropriate, severe but plausible downside-sensitivities have been applied to the key factors affecting the future financial performance of the Group.

Having considered the Group's forecasts and significant liquidity, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, they are satisfied that it is appropriate to continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing this consolidated financial information and there are no material uncertainties in that regard which are required to be disclosed.

CAIRN HOMES PLC

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

2. Revenue

2022 2021 EUR'000 EUR'000 Residential property sales 610,813 419,406 Residential site and other sales 6,407 4,217 Revenue from contracts with customers 617,220 423,523 Income from property rental 137 360 617,357 423,983 Residential property sales Houses and duplexes 342,299 220,306 Apartments 268,514 199,100 610,813 419,406

3. Finance costs

2022 2021 EUR'000 EUR'000 Interest expense on financial liabilities measured at amortised cost 8,600 6,671 Cashflow hedges- reclassified from other comprehensive income 70 - Other finance costs 782 1,451 Interest on lease liabilities (note 11) 193 25 9,645 8,147

Interest expense includes interest and amortised arrangement fees and issue costs on the drawn term loans, revolving credit facility and loan notes. Other finance costs include commitment fees on the undrawn element of the revolving credit facility during the year.

4. Taxation

2022 2021 EUR'000 EUR'000 Current tax charge for the year 13,111 7,748 Deferred tax credit for the year (669) (754) Total tax charge 12,442 6,994 Profit before tax 93,472 50,235 Tax charge at standard Irish income tax rate of 12.5% 11,684 6,279 Effects of: Expenses not deductible for tax purposes 735 631 Adjustment in respect of prior year 23 84 Total tax charge 12,442 6,994 Deferred tax liabilities 2022 2021 EUR'000 EUR'000 Opening balance 3,808 4,562 Credited to profit or loss (669) (754) Closing balance 3,139 3,808

CAIRN HOMES PLC

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

5. Inventories

2022 2021 EUR'000 EUR'000 Land held for development 628,326 671,652 Construction work in progress 339,016 268,348 967,342 940,000

Land held for development includes strategic land acquisitions during the year ended 31 December 2022 of EUR32.1 million (2021: EUR43.4 million).

The Directors consider that all inventories are essentially current in nature although the Group's normal operational cycle is such that a considerable proportion of inventories will not be realised within 12 months. It is not possible to determine with accuracy when specific inventories will be realised as this will be subject to a number of factors such as consumer demand and the timing of planning permissions.

The cost of inventories includes direct labour costs and other direct wages and salaries as well as the cost of land, raw materials, and other direct costs. During the year ended 31 December 2022 EUR0.1 million (2021: EUR0.3 million) of other direct wages and salaries for employees in construction related roles were estimated to be non-productive and were expensed and included in administrative expenses. All other direct wages and salaries for employees in construction related roles incurred during this period were included in the cost of inventories.

As the build costs on each site can take place over a number of reporting periods the determination of the cost of sales to release on each sale is dependent on up to date cost forecasting and expected profit margins across the various developments. The Directors review forecasting and profit margins on a regular basis and have incorporated any additional costs as a result of inflation. The Directors have also considered the impact of climate change in relation to costs and expected profit margins. There has been no material impact identified on the financial reporting judgements and estimates as a result of climate change. Nearer-term costs are largely fixed as they are in most cases fully procured, and others are variable and particular focus has been given to these items to ensure they are accurately reflected in forecasts and profit margins. There is a risk that one or all of the assumptions may require revision as more information becomes available, with a resulting impact on the carrying value of inventories or the amount of profit recognised. The risk is managed through ongoing site profitability reforecasting with any necessary adjustments being accounted for in the relevant reporting period. The Directors considered the evidence from impairment reviews and profit forecasting models across the various sites and are satisfied with the carrying values of inventories (development land and work in progress), which are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value, and with the methodology for the release of costs on the sale of inventories.

At 31 December 2022, the market capitalisation of the Group was lower than net assets of the Group (market capitalisation is the quoted share price multiplied by the number of ordinary shares in issue). There are a large number of factors driven by market conditions that can influence the market capitalisation of a company. However, under IFRS, instances where market capitalisation is below net assets are considered to be a potential indicator that assets may be impaired. The Group's principal assets are represented by inventories. Such assets are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value and were therefore, in any event, assessed for impairment (i.e. any evidence that the net realisable value was less than the carrying amount) as at 31 December 2022 and no impairment issues were noted.

6. Trade and other receivables

2022 2021 EUR'000 EUR'000 Trade receivables 3,517 15,269 Prepayments 1,015 845 Construction bonds 14,654 10,864 Other receivables 1,261 1,504 20,447 28,482

CAIRN HOMES PLC

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

6. Trade and other receivables (continued)

Trade receivables relate to remaining amounts due in relation to residential property sales to institutional investors.

The Directors consider that all construction bonds are current assets as they will be realised in the Group's normal operating cycle, which is such that a proportion of construction bonds will not be recovered within 12 months. It is estimated that EUR9.6 million of the construction bond balance at 31 December 2022 (2021: EUR5.5 million) will be recovered after more than 12 months from that date.

The carrying value of all trade and other receivables is approximate to their fair value.

7. Cash and cash equivalents

2022 2021 EUR'000 EUR'000 Current Cash and cash equivalents 21,711 40,028

