Funding Circle Plc: Full Year Results -3

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Full Year 2022 Results

Embargoed until 7.00am, 02 March 2023

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO. 596/2014

Funding Circle Holdings plc ("Funding Circle") today announces results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Lisa Jacobs, CEO at Funding Circle, says:

"We've made good progress against our medium-term strategy, expanding our reach in distribution and depth in products. We introduced lending as a service in the US, and expanded our product set through the launch of super prime loans in the US and near prime loans in the UK. We have continued to see strong engagement with FlexiPay - so our customers can now not only borrow, but pay and spend with Funding Circle for the first time.

"I'm really pleased with how the business reacted to the evolution of the economic environment and transitioned back to commercial lending, with government schemes phasing out in 2022. Overall we delivered a solid financial performance. We were prudent in our lending in 2022, and will continue to be whilst conditions remain challenging - as expected in the UK in 2023, where we have pushed out our 2025 income targets by a year. We're confident in the US and are excited about new FlexiPay growth over the medium term. Having built strong foundations to deliver against the plan, we expect to double Group income over the next three years."

Executive Summary:

-- Following a period of significant market uncertainty, Funding Circle has proven resilient through change,delivering a solid financial performance in FY 22 as government loan schemes were phased out.

-- Loan returns remained robust and attractive with upgraded returns for several cohorts.

-- Continued institutional investor demand to fund loans with new forward flow agreements in the UK and US.

-- In 2022, lending through Funding Circle contributed GBP6.9bn to UK GDP, supported 106,000 jobs andcontributed tax revenues of GBP1.4bn to the UK economy.[1]

-- Customer satisfaction remained strong with Group NPS at 77 and a UK Trustpilot score of 4.6. In the UK ittakes only six minutes to complete an online application with an instant decision for 70% of applications.

-- Good early progress made against the three strategic pillars of our medium-term plan:? Attract more businesses: two Lending as a Service ("LaaS") partnerships in the US; - Say yes to more businesses: expanded customer segments to super prime in the US and near prime in theUK; - #1 in new products: tripled FlexiPay transactions from H1 to H2; launched FlexiPay card in beta.

-- Our balance sheet remains a strategic asset, with net assets of GBP284m, including cash of GBP178m.

-- We have introduced guidance for 2023 and medium-term guidance is updated.? UK Loans reflects the challenging economic environment in 2023 pushing back 2025 targets by one year. - US Loans guidance for 2023 shows strong momentum and medium-term guidance is unchanged. - The significant progress we've made on FlexiPay means we have outlined our expectations for the firsttime, including a step up in investment in 2023.

-- Now including FlexiPay, we target a doubling of Group total income by 2025.

Financial Performance:

2022 2021 GBPm GBPm Originations 1,481 2,296 Loans under Management (LuM) 3,743 4,457 Operating income 131.4 165.5 Net investment income[2] 17.3 41.4 Total income 148.7 206.9 Fair value gains 4.8 28.6 Net income 153.5 235.5 AEBITDA[3] 6.8 91.8 Operating (loss)/profit (14.7) 64.2 (Loss)/profit before taxation (12.9) 64.1 Cash 177.7 224.0 Net assets 284.0 288.0

1 Funding Circle research in partnership with Oxford Economics.

2 Net investment income comprises investment income less investment expense.

3 Adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") is an alternative performance measure and represents operating profit/(loss) before depreciation and amortisation, share based payment charges, associated social security costs, foreign exchange gains / (losses), and exceptional items. A reconciliation between AEBITDA and operating profit/(loss) is shown in the Business Review.

Financial Summary:

-- Originations of GBP1.5bn (2021: GBP2.3bn) down 35% year-on-year but in line with expectations following thepeak of the government-guaranteed loan schemes in H1 21.

-- Both H1 and H2 22 originations up on H2 21, but reduced in H2 22 from H1 22 following credit tighteningin response to the more challenging UK economic environment.

-- Loans under management of GBP3.7bn (31 December 2021: GBP4.5bn) down 16% following anticipated earlyrepayments of CBILS loans in UK and PPP loan forgiveness in US.

-- Operating income was GBP131.4m (2021: GBP165.5m) down 21% against the high levels of income fromgovernment-guaranteed loan schemes in 2021. 2021 also included GBP2.1m of deferred PPP revenue.

-- Investment income was GBP17.3m (2021: GBP41.4m) down by 58%, as expected, as investments have either beensold or amortised down.

-- Fair value gain of GBP4.8m (2021: GBP28.6m gain) reflects continued positive revaluations for improvedunderlying credit performance.

-- AEBITDA of GBP6.8m (2021: GBP91.8m) and operating loss of GBP14.7m (2021: profit of GBP64.2m) reflect thereduction in net income following the closure of the government-guaranteed loan schemes.

-- Net assets remain healthy at GBP284.0m (31 December 2021: GBP288.0m), including cash balance of GBP177.7m (31December 2021: GBP224.0m), of which GBP165.7m (31 December 2021: GBP199.4m) was unrestricted[4].

Operating and Strategic Summary:

-- We are delivering against our medium-term plan which brings significant growth opportunities in a largeaddressable market:? In March 2022, we announced our medium-term plan to transform Funding Circle into a multi-productplatform, serving a direct and embedded audience. - We are focused on enabling SMEs to borrow, pay and spend. - A year into this plan, we are delivering against our strategic pillars: -- Attract more businesses: strengthening existing distribution channels and expanding into newembedded and intermediated channels to enable more businesses to reach us? Launched two Lending as a Service pilot partnerships, with Pitney Bowes and DreamSpring inthe US. - Developed our distribution partnerships in UK and US. - Launched our first sports sponsorship with Premiership Rugby to drive brand awareness andconsideration.

-- Say yes to more businesses: serving more businesses through an expanded set of personalisedFunding Circle products and further integration with third party lenders? Expanded US Loans proposition to serve super prime businesses. - Expanded UK Loans proposition to include near prime lending. - Increased Marketplace originations with lending up 24% y-o-y.

-- #1 in new products: using our capabilities to enter new markets where we can developmarket-leading products? SME B2B payments represents a new major market opportunity. - FlexiPay rolled out to additional customer segments during 2022, with strong growthtrajectory and high customer engagement: >3x growth in cumulative transaction value H1 22 to H2 22;GBP60m total transactions in FY 22 (GBP3.5m FY 21); > 2,000 active accounts at end FY 22 (c.250 FY 21); >20,000 transactions to date; 1.4 transactions per month per active customer. - FlexiPay card launched in beta at the end of 2022.

4 Unrestricted cash refers to total cash less cash that is restricted in use. The restricted cash is cash that is not available for general use by the company as it is held within investment vehicles and is payable to third parties. Outlook:

We have introduced guidance for FY 23, updated our medium-term guidance for FY 25 and included FlexiPay guidance for the first time, as shown below.

FY 23 Medium Term (FY 25) Group to double total income by Expectation of challenging UK economic environment in FY 23 FY 25 (incl. FlexiPay); Prior UK medium-term guidance delayed by one year[5] UK and US Loans FlexiPay UK Loans5 US Loans FlexiPay At least GBP150m - GBP160m GBP175m Total income Over GBP10m At least At least Continued momentum in GBP70m GBP50m US, broadly flat in UK GBP(10-20)m AEBITDA GBP0-10m Margins of AEBITDA AEBITDA FY 23 investment into FlexiPay, AEBITDA loss 25-30% positive positive dependent on speed we choose to scale

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

5 Previous UK FY 25 guidance of total income GBP220m and AEBITDA margins of 30-35%.

Business Review

At Funding Circle we deliver an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology, coupled with a human touch. We have now helped more than 135,000 SMEs to access more than GBP15 billion. Over the past 12 years, we've revolutionised SME lending and built the capability for SMEs in the UK to receive an instant lending decision. This is a first in SME term lending.

We have an attractive and proven business model:

-- Loan returns remain robust and attractive. This reflects the quality of Funding Circle underwriting withthree times better risk discrimination than bureau scores.

-- Our proven model has been demonstrated through the cycle as seen by the strength of our loan returns.

-- We continue to take a prudent approach to originations and adjusted borrower pricing to reflect therising base rate environment.

-- We continue to see institutional investor demand to fund loans with new forward flow agreements in the UKand US.

Our world-class technology continues to deliver a superior customer experience:

-- We are reinventing SME lending through technology and data, coupled with a human touch.

-- Our world-class tech platform delivers significant customer benefits and creates a deep moat around ourbusiness. As we continue to grow, we feed the Funding Circle flywheel:? Attract more borrowers: Funding Circle is revolutionising SME lending and delivering a superiorcustomer experience resulting in strong satisfaction scores and high repeat rates. - Accumulate more data: As we attract more customers to our platform we augment our data lake - whichhas more than 2 billion data points on 29 million SMEs across the UK and US. - Develop better machine learning models: Our data enables us to build accurate and predictive riskmodels. In the UK, our 8th generation models are three times better at risk discrimination than traditionalbureau scores, optimising access whilst delivering strong loan returns. - Say yes to more businesses: Our decision engine generates personalised customer journeys, pricing andpropositions which help to increase conversion. - Greater operating leverage: Automation delivers lower processing costs and scalability. As we grow wedeliver increased margins from leveraging the platform. - New products: The strength of our customers, our technology and our platform enables us to offer newproducts and capabilities to meet more customer needs. These generate deeper relationships with our existingcustomers and help attract new customers.

Overview of the year ended 31 December 2022

Against a backdrop of an increasingly challenging UK economic environment, our overall performance in 2022 was in line with our expectations. It followed a very strong prior year when our markets were distorted by the continued availability of various government-guaranteed loan schemes in both the UK and US which brought forward and exaggerated demand for loans by SMEs in H1 21. This led to a drop in demand for loans when these government schemes concluded, with a gradual recovery in demand evident through H2 21 and H1 22. In mid-2022, through our proactive monitoring, we noticed increasing signs of stress in the market and we therefore adjusted and tightened our credit criteria accordingly. This tightening is noticeable in the UK originations profile below.

Originations 2022 2021 H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Loans United Kingdom 641 454 1,095 1,381 591 1,972 United States 145 182 327 247 69 316 Other[6] - - - 7 1 8 786 636 1,422 1,635 661 2,296 FlexiPay[7] 17 42 59 - - - Total 803 678 1,481 1,635 661 2,296

6 Other represents the previously presented Developing Markets segment. As this business has been closed and is in wind-down it has been renamed Other for segmental purposes.

7 Given the size, FlexiPay loans of GBP4m were not presented in 2021.

In the UK, the government-guaranteed Recovery Loan Scheme ("RLS") was introduced in April 2021 and operated until May 2022. We continued to offer our commercial loans alongside the RLS, transitioning to operate solely our commercial lending from June 2022 onwards. We now also offer our commercial loans to near prime businesses. In the prior year, we offered government-guaranteed CBILS loans until the processing of those loans finished in June 2021. CBILS had particularly high levels of demand, due to the favourable terms for borrowers, driving peak originations in H1 21.

In the US, we have continued to offer our commercial loan product, expanding our offering to also serve super prime businesses. In the first half of 2021, we operated the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") government-guaranteed loan scheme through the Small Business Administration ("SBA") which closed in May 2021.

During 2022, we have continued to grow originations via our Marketplace which connects borrowers with other lenders in the market, providing further products beyond what Funding Circle currently offers, such as larger loans, asset finance and invoice finance, and we see this growing further in the coming year.

Our new line of credit product offering, FlexiPay, has been launched in the market and continues to gain traction. FlexiPay card is now in beta testing and we will continue to expand this during 2023. We remain very excited about the huge market opportunity for FlexiPay to support SMEs with their shorter-term financial needs.

Characteristics of government loan schemes

The loans under each of the government schemes have different characteristics, and therefore the income that Funding Circle earns on them is different:

-- CBILS - for loans issued under this scheme, the British Business Bank ("BBB") provided an 80% guaranteeto lenders, should the loan default, in exchange for a fee from the funding investors. The BBB paid the originationfees (transaction fees) on behalf of borrowers together with the interest due on the loans for the first year. Noprincipal repayments were required in the first year. Thereafter borrowers pay the interest and principalrepayments. Funding investors continue to pay servicing fees.

-- RLS - for loans under this scheme, the BBB continued to provide a guarantee to lenders to ensure thatthere was sufficient availability from lenders to support SMEs, again in exchange for a fee from the fundinginvestors (which in Funding Circle's case, as with CBILS, was shared proportionately among Funding Circle and itsapplicable funding investors, with Funding Circle's share of both the loan amounts and fees being approximately 1%of the total). The loans then had characteristics similar to our core commercial loan product with borrowers payingthe origination fees, interest and repayments and funding investors paying the servicing fees. However, theborrower, not the BBB, pays the fees and interest in the first year.

-- PPP - the loans issued under the PPP scheme have very different characteristics to those under CBILS orRLS. Under this scheme, Funding Circle earns an origination fee, paid by the SBA, but there are no servicing feesassociated with the loans. This is because borrowers are allowed to apply for the loans to be forgiven by the SBAif the funds are used to pay eligible expenses such as payroll costs of employees.

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Loans under Management (LuM) GBPm GBPm Loans United Kingdom 3,311 3,944 United States 375 425 Other 39 88 3,725 4,457 FlexiPay1 18 - Total 3,743 4,457 1. Given the size, FlexiPay loans of GBP2m were not presented in 2021

Loans under management declined during the year by 16% to GBP3,743m. This was principally driven by:

-- Early repayments on CBILS loans which were expected as there were no principal payments required in thefirst year and the government was paying the interest. As the first borrower payments became due, some borrowersrepaid the loans in full.

-- Reduction in PPP loans as they were forgiven by the US government, provided certain borrower conditionson usage were satisfied. No servicing fees are charged on PPP loans. PPP loans totalled GBP125m at 31 December 2021reducing to GBP28m by 31 December 2022.

-- FlexiPay loans under management continued to grow. Currently the product features a revolving three-monthline of credit facility.

Funding Circle uses its balance sheet where it makes the business stronger. This has been through securitisation programmes and private funds in 2019/20, co-investing as required by the government-guaranteed loan schemes, short-term funding as we onboard new investors, and in funding the early stages of FlexiPay. At 31 December 2022, Funding Circle's equity invested in the above Loans under Management was c.2.5% at GBP97m (31 December 2021: c.1.5% at GBP70m). This is described in further in "Balance sheet and investments" below.

Segmental highlights

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Loans FlexiPay Total Loans FlexiPay Total Net income/(loss) United United Other United United United Other United Kingdom States Kingdom Kingdom States Kingdom GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Operating income 107.2 21.1 1.6 1.5 131.4 137.7 25.1 2.7 - 165.5 Net investment income 9.8 7.5 - - 17.3 21.7 19.7 - - 41.4 Total income 117.0 28.6 1.6 1.5 148.7 159.4 44.8 2.7 - 206.9 Fair value (losses)/gains (2.4) 7.2 - - 4.8 10.5 18.1 - - 28.6 Net income 114.6 35.8 1.6 1.5 153.5 169.9 62.9 2.7 - 235.5 Segment profit Adjusted EBITDA 11.7 (3.7) 2.8 (4.0) 6.8 61.9 28.4 1.5 - 91.8 Depreciation and amortisation (11.7) (5.2) (0.1) - (17.0) (9.7) (4.1) (0.1) - (13.9) Share-based payments and social (3.9) (0.8) - - (4.7) (7.6) (1.3) - - (8.9) security costs Foreign exchange gains/(losses) 0.2 - - - 0.2 (0.3) (0.6) - - (0.9) Exceptional items - - - - - - (3.9) - - (3.9) Operating (loss)/profit (3.7) (9.7) 2.7 (4.0) (14.7) 44.3 18.5 1.4 - 64.2 Operating AEBITDA[8] 4.3 (18.4) 2.8 (4.0) (15.3) 29.7 (9.4) 1.5 - 21.8 Investment AEBITDA8 7.4 14.7 - - 22.1 32.2 37.8 - - 70.0

United Kingdom

During the year we continued to originate loans under RLS until the scheme ended in June 2022 as well as providing commercial loans throughout the year. As expected, we experienced slower initial demand when the RLS scheme ended, consistent with CBILS ending, as both schemes brought forward the appetite for SMEs to take out loans.

Demand has largely returned, although general credit quality has weakened and accordingly our conversion levels are lower than they were before the pandemic. With the increasing economic uncertainty in the UK, we tightened our credit criteria in July 2022 and introduced interest rate increases on our loans (which are all fixed rate) to align with increasing base rates.

Throughout 2022 there remained strong appetite from institutional investors to invest in both the RLS and commercial loans. Four forward flow agreements were signed totalling GBP2.4bn and an additional material forward flow agreement was signed in January 2023.

As previously reported, investment from retail investors was closed at the start of the pandemic as they were not allowed to participate in the government loan schemes. We closed the retail platform to new investment altogether in March 2022 and retail investors now represent only 2% of the overall LuM.

The UK delivered total income of GBP117.0m (2021: GBP159.4m) with operating income of GBP107.2m (2021: GBP137.7m) and net investment income of GBP9.8m (2021: GBP21.7m).

The reduction in operating income was largely driven by lower volumes of originations, partially offset by higher servicing fees (reflecting higher LuM experienced during the peak of CBILS lending in early 2021).

The reduction in net investment income resulted from a reduction in the SME loans held on balance sheet. This was driven by the exit of the UK warehouse in November 2021, loans continuing to be paid down, and the wind down and subsequent sale in 2022 of the majority of loans held in the UK securitisation vehicle.

The UK generated operating AEBITDA of GBP4.3m, lower than the GBP29.7m of the prior year when CBILS was operating. Total AEBITDA was GBP11.7m (2021: GBP61.9m) with an AEBITDA margin of 10%. Operating loss was GBP3.7m (2021: profit of GBP44.3m). The reduction in both total AEBITDA and operating profit was driven by the lower levels of income generated post CBILS and reduced investment AEBITDA.

8 Investment AEBITDA is defined as investment income, investment expense and fair value adjustments, and operating AEBITDA represents AEBITDA excluding investment AEBITDA. United States

The US transitioned away from government-guaranteed loans in May 2021. We restarted commercial lending in July 2021, and although demand started at a low level this has gradually and consistently increased month on month.

We also see continued demand from institutional investors to lend although, with increasing economic uncertainty and rising base rates, concluding funding deals with institutions is taking longer. We anticipate adding further new institutional investors during 2023.

In H2 2022, we funded c.GBP20m of originations directly whilst concluding a major funding deal which was signed shortly after the year-end. The majority of these loans were sold in February 2023.

Originations for the year were GBP327m in 2022 (2021: GBP316m). Originations have continued to grow since PPP ceased in May 2021 with H2 2022 originations of GBP182m (H1 2022: GBP145m; H2 2021: GBP69m).

Total income for the US was GBP28.6m (2021: GBP44.8m) comprising operating income of GBP21.1m (2021: GBP25.1m) and net investment income of GBP7.5m (2021: GBP19.7m). Yields on PPP loans were nearly 40% higher than those on commercial loans, driving the fall in operating income relative to originations year on year.

Similar to the UK, the reduction in investment income reflects the amortising nature of the investment in SME loans held on balance sheet. Additionally, 2021 benefited from six months of interest on the US warehouse which was sold in June 2021.

Operating AEBITDA was negative GBP18.4m (2021: negative GBP9.4m). Investment AEBITDA was GBP14.7m (2021: GBP37.8m) principally reflecting the amortising loan book and warehouse sold in June 2021 together with large fair value gains in 2021 following the investments delivering strong returns, lower levels of default and an improved economic outlook at that time.

Total AEBITDA was negative GBP3.7m (2021: positive GBP28.4m) and operating loss was GBP9.7m (2021: profit of GBP18.5m).

Summary Financial Information

2022 2021 H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Originations 803 678 1,481 1,635 661 2,296 Loans under Management (LuM) 4,071 3,743 3,743 4,933 4,457 4,457 Operating income 66.4 65.0 131.4 94.5 71.0 165.5 Net investment income 10.9 6.4 17.3 26.1 15.3 41.4 Total income 77.3 71.4 148.7 120.6 86.3 206.9 Fair value gains 1.5 3.3 4.8 8.1 20.5 28.6 Net income 78.8 74.7 153.5 128.7 106.8 235.5 AEBITDA 10.6 (3.8) 6.8 53.3 38.5 91.8 Operating profit/(loss) 1.5 (16.2) (14.7) 35.5 28.7 64.2 Profit/(loss) before taxation 1.6 (14.5) (12.9) 35.4 28.7 64.1 Cash 200.7 177.7 177.7 168.1 224.0 224.0 Net assets 299.3 284.0 284.0 254.1 288.0 288.0

Finance review

Overview

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)