Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 
Hexagon Purus ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

(Oslo, 2 March 2023) Hexagon Purus ASA calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 16 March 2023 at 09:00 (CET). Please find the convening notice attached. Relevant documents will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

For additional information, please contact:
Salman Alam, Senior Vice President Corporate Development Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com (http://www.hexagonpurus.com) and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn

Attachment

  • HPUR EGM Notice (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/48c9800d-e8a3-48d4-9b62-be840411c5ed)

