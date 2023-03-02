DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 December 2022

Metro Bank PLC

Full year results

Trading Update 2022

2 March 2023

Metro Bank PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

Results for Year ended 31 December 2022

Highlights

-- Profitable in Q4 2022 on an underlying basis

-- Financials significantly improved year-on-year:? Underlying revenue increased 31% - NIM improved by 52bps - Underlying costs reduced 3%

-- Completed turnaround; 2023 is a transitional year

-- Targeting mid-single digit RoTE by 2024

-- Resuming store expansion in the North of England

Key Financials

31 30 31 December Change from Change from GBP in millions December June 2021 FY 2021 H1 2022 2022 2022 Assets GBP22,119 GBP22,588 (2%) GBP22,566 (2%) Loans GBP13,102 GBP12,290 7% GBP12,364 6% Deposits GBP16,014 GBP16,448 (3%) GBP16,514 (3%) Loan to deposit ratio 82% 75% 7pps 75% 7pps CET1 capital ratio 10.3% 12.6% (230bps) 10.6% (30bps) Total capital ratio (TCR) 13.4% 15.9% (250bps) 13.8% (40bps) MREL ratio 17.7% 20.5% (280bps) 18.3% (60bps) Liquidity coverage ratio 213% 281% (68pps) 257% (44pps) FY FY Change from H2 H1 Change from GBP in millions 2022 2021 FY 2021 2022 2022 H1 2022 Total underlying revenue1 GBP522.1 GBP397.9 31% GBP285.9 GBP236.2 21% Underlying loss before tax2 (GBP50.6) (GBP171.3) (70%) (GBP2.6) (GBP48.0) (95%) Statutory loss before tax (GBP70.7) (GBP245.1) (71%) (GBP10.5) (GBP60.2) (83%) Net interest margin 1.92% 1.40% 52bps 2.11% 1.73% 38bps Lending yield 3.67% 3.07% 60bps 3.93% 3.40% 53bps Cost of deposits 0.20% 0.24% (4bps) 0.25% 0.14% 11bps Cost of risk 0.32% 0.18% 14bps 0.33% 0.29% 4bps Underlying EPS (30.5p) (101.1p) (70%) (2.0p) (28.5p) (93%) Tangible book value per share GBP4.29 GBP4.59 (7%) GBP4.29 GBP4.30 (0%) 1. Underlying revenue excludes income recognised relating to the Capability and Innovation Fund and themortgage portfolio sale. 2. Underlying loss before tax excludes the impairment and write-off of property, net BCR costs, plant &equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs, business acquisition andintegration costs, mortgage portfolio sale and costs related to holding company insertion. Summary -- Underlying profit in Q4 achieved as a result of the bank's commitment to strong cost control and the successful balance sheet optimisation strategy. -- Underlying revenue increased by 31% to GBP522.1 million reflecting the shift in deposit and asset mix, the impact of the higher Bank of England base rate, and a recovery in customer activity. -- Underlying costs reduced 3% to GBP532.8 million despite inflationary pressures, reflecting management actions to control cost and leverage the fixed cost base for profitable growth. -- Operating jaws3 for 2022 were 34%. -- Underlying loss before tax for the year improved by 70% to GBP50.6 million as a result of the strong income growth, cost discipline and prudent risk management. -- Statutory loss before tax of GBP70.7 million, improved 71%, as legacy issues, and their associated remediation costs, concluded. -- Legacy PRA and FCA issues addressed regarding investigations into historical RWA reporting, and the OFAC investigation was closed during the year. -- Targeting mid-single digit ROTE by 2024. -- Resuming store expansion in the important economic areas and communities that make up the North of England, supported by funding from the Capability and Innovation Fund. Continued commitment to customers, communities and colleagues, voted the highest rated high street bank -- for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers4 for the 10th time in a row. Unique culture provides local communities with the support they need and builds long-lasting and personal relationships with customers. -- Pillar 2A capital requirement reduced to 0.50% in June 2022, further reduced to 0.36% effective January 2023. -- The Resolution Directorate of the Bank of England adjusted the bank's existing GBP250 million 5.5% Tier 2 Notes to remain eligible for MREL until 26 June 2025, following implementation of the holding company. -- 2023 is a transitional year and the bank will focus on serving customers and maintaining cost discipline whilst continuing to invest in infrastructure and build sustainably. 3. Operating jaws calculated as percentage change in underlying revenue growth less percentage change inunderlying cost growth. 4. Competition and Market Authority's Service Quality Survey February 2023.

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said:

"I'm pleased with Metro Bank's performance over the past year and the successful completion of our transformation plan. We returned to profitability, resolved our legacy issues and further strengthened the foundations for future sustainable growth. While I remain confident in the underlying business, material headwinds do exist, including the macro-economic environment and increasing competition for liabilities. We have established the basis to transition back to being a profitable growth engine, committed to serving our communities through our network of stores, digital offerings and stand-out customer service, as seen in the latest CMA results."

Financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2022

Deposits

31 30 31 December Change from Change from GBP in millions December June 2021 FY 2021 H1 2022 2022 2022 Demand: current accounts GBP7,888 GBP7,318 8% GBP7,770 2% Demand: savings accounts GBP7,501 GBP7,684 (2%) GBP7,817 (4%) Fixed term: savings accounts GBP625 GBP1,446 (57%) GBP927 (33%) Deposits from customers GBP16,014 GBP16,448 (3%) GBP16,514 (3%) Retail customers (excl. retail partnerships) GBP5,797 GBP6,713 (14%) GBP6,267 (7%) SMEs5 GBP5,080 GBP4,764 7% GBP4,892 4% GBP10,877 GBP11,477 (5%) GBP11,159 (3%) Retail partnerships GBP1,949 GBP1,814 7% GBP1,871 4% Commercial customers (excluding SMEs5) GBP3,188 GBP3,157 1% GBP3,484 (8%) GBP5,137 GBP4,971 3% GBP5,355 (4%) 5. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not exceeding EUR50 million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million, and have aggregate deposits less than EUR1 million. Current accounts increased by 8% in the year to GBP7,888 million, the underlying service-led core deposit franchise continued to grow. The focus remained on increasing share of relationship deposits whilst -- allowing the fixed term deposits to roll off. As a result, total deposits fell 3% to GBP16,014 million as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP16,448 million). Current account and demand deposits now make up 96% of the total deposit base (31 December 2021: 91%). Cost of deposits decreased to 20bps for the year (2021: 24bps) reflecting improvements in deposit mix -- and the value of the service-led business model, partially offset by the recent trend of increased competition and pricing in the market. Customer account growth of 0.2 million in the year to 2.7 million (2021: 2.5 million) reflects continued -- organic growth in the underlying franchise, with 188,000 personal current accounts and 42,000 business current accounts opened in the year. Stores remain at the heart of the bank's service offering and the network will continue to expand as opportunity exists for further market penetration in significant locations where there are currently no

